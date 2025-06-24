"You deserve to lose the series by 5-0!" - Fans slam Team India for five-wicket defeat in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India suffered a shocking defeat to England by five wickets in a thrilling first Test at Leeds. After dominating for most of the five days, India failed to defend 371 as the hosts completed the run chase in the final session of the fifth day.

India also became the first side in Test history to lose a game after having five individual centuries across the two innings. The visitors posted a massive 471 in their first innings and took a six-run lead after bowling England out for 465.

They produced another impressive batting display in the second innings, posting 365 on the board. However, defending 371, the Indian bowlers were ineffective, allowing England to reach the target in only 82 overs.

India also endured horrific lower-order collapses in both innings and dropped several catches in the field that ultimately proved costly.

Fans on X fumed over India losing another Test match, their seventh in the last nine outings, with the following reactions:

Fans continued slamming Team India for their unfathomable defeat, with one saying:

"Looking at bowling effort in the first inning, I was sure that this is the most likely outcome. No surprises whatsoever. Team India has a lot of planning to do and reflect. One of the biggest victories for bazball."

"Gambhir led team India deserves this lose tbh!!! Dropped freakin 9 catches and a wkt off a no ball. Pure arrogance in squad selection and in game decisions," tweeted a fan.

"Yesterday, when Rishabh and Rahul were batting, I told myself—we need 450+ to even think of winning. We all remember England chased 380 against us last time. If we know this, why doesn’t the management? 9 matches, 1 win, 8 losses—this is a serious concern!," said a fan.

"We dropped catches and our lower-order didn't contribute enough" - Indian skipper Shubman Gill

Indian captain Shubman Gill blamed the lower-order collapse and the dropped catches in both innings as the main reason behind the side's first Test defeat against England. India lost their final seven wickets for only 41 runs in the first innings, followed by another collapse of 31 for their final six wickets in the second innings.

Talking about the loss in his first Test as captain at the post-match presentation, Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

"I think it was a brilliant Test match. We had our chances, we dropped catches and our lower-order didn't contribute enough, but proud of the team and overall a good effort. Yesterday we were thinking around 430 odd and declare. Unfortunately we didn't score runs at the end which always makes it difficult. Just didn't go our way in this match."

Trailing 0-1 in the five-match series, Team India will look to regroup and level things up in the second Test at Edgbaston, starting July 2.

