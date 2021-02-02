“He is a unique bowler” – Irfan Pathan urges India to play Kuldeep Yadav against England

Irfan Pathan has backed Kuldeep Yadav to make a roaring return to Test cricket against England.

The former Indian cricketer feels Kuldeep Yadav is a unique bowler who will make the most of the opportunity whenever given one.

Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t played a Test for India since January 2019.

However, with conditions in Chennai expected to favour spin and Ravindra Jadeja unavailable, the left-arm chinaman bowler could finally get his chance.

Speaking to PTI, Irfan Pathan said Kuldeep Yadav’s uniqueness makes him a must-have against England.

"It is very important from the team management point of view, how they keep mind-set of a player, who is not playing. I am sure they must be doing a right job, and that''s why the guys, when we saw some of the youngsters, they came and played really well.

“I am sure they must be supporting and backing Kuldeep Yadav because he has got immense talent. You don't find left-arm wrist spinners on every-day-basis. He is a unique bowler.”

Out and about at The Chepauk after 6 days of quarantine.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mt7FShNFrb — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav has fallen down the pecking order in the last couple of years.

The team management even chose to go with debutant Washington Sundar in the absence of R Ashwin in Brisbane.

Advertisement

However, Irfan Pathan feels England’s struggles against leg-spin make Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion a no-brainer when India take on England in Chennai.

“When it comes to England, look at the history, if you are a leg-spinner, you always have a chance of performing well, I just hope that whenever he plays, he does really well and he does.”

Kuldeep Yadav has played a total of six Tests for India, picking up 24 wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin’s return to form and Washington Sundar's impactful debut could see Kuldeep wait a little bit longer for his seventh Test.

But Irfan Pathan has full faith in the 26-year-old’s abilities.

“The guy is about 25-26 and this is where he is going to get maturity. Whenever he gets the opportunity, first Test, second Test, whenever he will be raring to go and I am pretty sure that he will do well.”

Pathan believes Kuldeep Yadav, Sundar and Ashwin could start

Washington Sundar made a headline grabbing debut in Brisbane

Advertisement

With a multitude of options at their disposal, it is unclear whether India will go with three spinners against England.

With Chennai historically being a welcome ground for slower bowlers, Irfan Pathan predicted India will go with three spinners in the side.

“It depends on the wickets but there is a high chance in Chennai they play three spinners because we see how Chennai pitch can really help the spinners with that extra bounce as well and the soil, which is very conducive for spin bowling.”

Revealing his choice for the side’s spinners, Irfan Pathan said that Washington Sundar could act as an all-rounder and join Kuldeep Yadav and R Ashwin to form a spin-bowling trio against England.

“But on Indian pitches, finger spinners can be very very useful, especially guys who can bowl fast-spin like (Ravindra) Jadeja. He (Sundar) can play a similar role even (though) he is an off-spinner, there could be a chance where you could see Ashwin, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav, these three guys playing.”