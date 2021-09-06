"You don’t want him to settle down in that area outside the off-stump, that rough area" - Deep Dasgupta says England's batters need to be proactive against Ravindra Jadeja

Former India wicket-keeper batter Deep Dasgupta opined that England's batters should try and be proactive against Ravindra Jadeja on Day 5 of the Oval Test. The left-arm spinner could be potent if he is allowed to bowl into the rough consistently.

England require 291 more runs to win on the final day of the fourth Test with all ten wickets in the bank. With the pitch not giving much assistance to the seamers, Ravindra Jadeja could be India’s key with the ball.

Deep Dasgupta reckons that England batters need to attack Jadeja whenever he errs in length.

“You don’t want Jadeja to settle down, especially for a left-hander. You don’t want him to settle down in that area outside the off-stump, that rough area. You've got to be a little proactive. If he errs in length, especially, you have got to take him for runs,” Deep Dasgupta said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

The cricketer-turned broadcaster lauded the way England opener Rory Burns countered Jadeja well in the final session on Day 4. He expects Burns to continue to be proactive against Ravindra Jadeja and keep him under pressure.

“Obviously, Rory Burns has been brilliant. He plays the sweep shot well. Every now and then, he can do that and keep Jadeja under pressure.”

Jadeja will be a different proposition to Moeen and Root in terms of his control of length. — cricketingview (@cricketingview) September 5, 2021

"Minimum three wickets is what Jadeja needs to pick up for India to win" - Deep Dasgupta believes Ravindra Jadeja has a key role to play on Day 5

Ravindra Jadeja is going to be the key bowler for India on Day 5 of the Oval Test

Deep Dasgupta believes Ravindra Jadeja will need to play a key role on the final day if India need to win the fourth Test.

The pitch is not offering much for quick bowlers at the moment. Jadeja will have to be among the wickets for India, said Dasgupta.

“Minimum three wickets is what Jadeja needs to pick up for India to win. This ball is 30 overs old now. It’s kind of softer now. As it is, the pitch is on the slower side, and with the softish ball, it is going to be very difficult for the seamers. So, Jadeja has to play a big role here.”

Virat Kohli to Ravindra Jadeja said, "bowl 4 balls onto the rough and Rory Burns will get out". — Tamil Viratians 🏏 (@Tamil_Viratians) September 5, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja bowled an indifferent spell in the final session of Day 4. He conceded 28 runs off 13 overs without taking a wicket.

The left-arm spinner will have to find his lengths quickly on the final day to provide a winning opportunity for India.

