"You didn't drop the catch but the match" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli making the most of his reprieve in IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 clash

Aakash Chopra has lauded Virat Kohli for playing a match-defining knock after being dropped in the World Cup 2023 clash between India and Australia.

Pat Cummins and Co. set the Men in Blue a 200-run target at Chepauk in Chennai on Sunday, October 8. Mitchell Marsh then put down Kohli when the hosts were already in dire straits at 20/3. The former Indian skipper went on to score a 116-ball 85 to help his side register a six-wicket win with 52 deliveries to spare.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra praised Kohli for delivering the goods in a precarious situation, highlighting the dropped catch cost Australia the game. He said (4:15):

"When situations are big, Virat Kohli stands there. Viru (Virender Sehwag) also tweeted that. This is Kohli's thing that whenever you are in some difficulty, he is seen standing there."

The former Indian opener added:

"He could have got out once. In 2015 as well, he was dismissed similarly while playing the pull shot. We were chasing a total over 300 in Sydney then. Here also it was an extremely easy catch which Mitchell Marsh dropped. You didn't drop the catch but the match."

Chopra reckons the game would have gone beyond India's reach had Kohli been dismissed at that stage. He elaborated:

"If it had become 20/4, you would have been done because you would have needed 180 runs after Kohli had gotten out. No chance India would have scored that in my opinion, but they dropped that catch. After that, his batting was enjoyable because the way Kohli started to bat, the vintage Kohli came across."

Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood reduced India to 2/3 after two overs. The latter then got Kohli to top-edge a pull shot in the eighth over, only for Marsh to put down the easy offering after slight confusion with Alex Carey, who was also running towards the ball.

"His best comes out against the Aussies" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli struck six fours during his innings. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra concluded by pointing out that Virat Kohli continued his run-scoring ways against Australia. The reputed commentator stated (5:10):

"He plays well against spin and fast bowling, whether it is the pull or the drive. He stepped out once and hit straight down the ground, that was beautiful. I think that was against Josh Hazlewood. He was hit once on the helmet as well but his best comes out against the Aussies."

Kohli added 165 runs for the fourth wicket with KL Rahul. The latter scored an unbeaten 97 off 115 deliveries and closed out the chase in Hardik Pandya's company after the former's dismissal.

