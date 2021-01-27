"You have to get yourself prepared for Test cricket, and he’s probably not there yet"- Mitchell Johnson on Jhye Richardson

Mitchell Johnson has backed Australian selectors for excluding an in-form Jhye Richardson from the Test squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa.

The former fast bowler believes Richardson is not yet ready for Test matches even though he has impressed in the ongoing Big Bash League.

Jhye Richardson is currently leading the BBL wicket-taking charts with 27 scalps from 14 games. However, Mitchell Johnson feels Jhye Richardson's bowling load have been relatively low, as he hasn't played much Shield cricket. Speaking on the Fast Fast and the Curious podcast, the former left-arm seamer said in this regard:

"Originally I said probably take him to South Africa, but then looking at it he hadn’t played any Shield cricket, so his bowling load is quite low. That’s important; you have to get yourself prepared for Test cricket, and he’s probably not there yet, and he’d probably tell you that too I’m assuming."

Johnson, though, praised Jhye Richardson for his ability to make a comeback from an injury. He feels that the right-arm fast bowler has enough time in his hands to earn a place in the Australian team in the longest format of the game.

"He’s come back from his injury really well, and he’s been patient, which is hard to do when you’re a young guy because you feel like you’re in a rush. (Richardson) has got so much time in the game.” Mitchell Johnson added further.

He's got three! What a night Jhye Richardson is having 🤩 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/R6GHr3k7eO — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 22, 2021

The 24-year-old has played two Test matches for his country, making his debut in Brisbane against Sri Lanka in 2019.

The Perth Scorchers star has picked six wickets at a strike rate of 51 in two Tests so far.

Jhye Richardson named in Australia's T20 squad

It was not all doom and gloom for Jhye Richardson, as the fast bowler was picked for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

Australia are set to play in two simultaneous series starting next month. The Australian selectors recently announced the squads for both tours.

Jhye Richardson has been in irresistible form in the ongoing BBL tournament, picking 27 wickets at an economy of 7.08 and a bowling average of 13.25.

The Perth Scorchers ace has also made some handy contributions with the bat lower down the order. He would undoubtedly look to impress during the upcoming T20I tour of New Zealand.