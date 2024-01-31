“You cannot give an excuse that we are Asian” - Babar Azam on sub-continental batters’ struggle in SENA countries

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam reckons that batters from the sub-continent cannot give the excuse that they are Asian and therefore they are struggling in SENA countries - South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia. He opined that, as professionals, sub-continent batters need to learn how to tackle pace and bounce in such places.

India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have traditionally struggled to do well in SENA countries, especially in red ball cricket. Of the top three Asian sides, India have registered consecutive Test series triumphs in Australia, but Pakistan have lost 17 consecutive Tests in the country.

Babar was part of the team that was hammered 3-0 in the Test series in Australia recently. In an interview with Cricbuzz, he shared his candid views on batters from Asia failing to make much of an impact in SENA nations.

“As a professional you have to always be proactive and you cannot give an excuse that we are Asian and when we go over there we struggle, because you have to go over there being prepared. There are technologies and practices in place to manage pace and bounce over there. You have to go there being prepared, like how you want to play pace and bounce over there,” Babar said.

“The ball gets some pace and bounce there but you cannot use that as an excuse because in international cricket you cannot expect that you won't get pace. Every team has bowlers who can bowl over 140 kmph,” the 29-year-old added.

Babar himself had an underwhelming Test series in Australia. In three matches, he managed only 126 runs at an average of 21, with a best of 41.

Babar Azam was involved in heated argument during BPL 2024 match

The former Pakistan captain was involved in a heated exchange while representing Rangpur Riders against Durdanto Dhaka in match number 12 of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 on Saturday, January 27 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

The right-handed batter was seen having a verbal due with Durdanto Dhaka wicketkeeper Irfan Sukkur and was heard telling him angrily:

“I am not talking to you.”

Despite the controversy, Babar kept his cool and scored 62 off 46, leading his side to a 79-run win. The prolific batter has 157 runs to his name in four innings in BPL 2024 at an average of 52.33 and a strike rate of 112.95.

