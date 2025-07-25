"You are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence" - Indian legend's stunning take on injury substitute amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Jul 25, 2025 10:37 IST
England v India - 4th Rothesay Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty
Rishabh Pant batted with a fractured toe on Day 2 at Manchester [Credit: Getty]

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed the concussion substitute rule, which allows for like-for-like replacements during a game, as rewarding incompetence. His remarks came after Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a foot injury on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Ad

The 27-year-old underwent scans overnight and was diagnosed with a fractured toe, ruling him out of the remainder of the series.

When asked about substitutes for an injury during a match, Gavaskar took to the concussion substitution rule in place.

He said on the Sony Sports Network [4:45]:

"I've always felt that you are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence. If you are not good enough to play short-pitched bowling, don't play Test cricket; go and play tennis or golf. You are giving a like-for-like substitute for somebody who can't play the short ball and gets hit."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite the injury, Pant came out to bat hobbled on Day 2 and added valuable runs to take India past the 350-run mark. His 75-ball 54 helped the side finish on a competitive 358 in their first innings.

"There has to be a substitute" - Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant's injury

Ad

Sunil Gavaskar believes instances like Rishabh Pant's situation warrant allowances for an injury substitution during a game. While Dhruv Jurel is allowed to keep wickets instead of Pant, he or another reserve cannot bat in place of the swashbuckling left-hander.

"Here, it is a clear injury (Pant); there has to be a substitute. I want some sort of committee appointed to take a call on this. There is a cricket committee, ICC has a cricket committee, but at the moment that's headed by Sourav Ganguly, the ICC chairman is Jay Shah, and the ICC CEO is Sanjog Gupta," said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).
Ad

He added:

"So we don't want a situation for the media here in particular and in Australia to say, 'Oh, because it's an Indian situation, they have started to do that'. So, let it be a totally different committee to look at these injuries, maybe with doctors, etc., and let that committee come to a call."

Pant will miss the series finale at the Oval but can bat in the second innings should it be required. Meanwhile, the ongoing fourth Test is well-poised with the hosts racing to 225/2 in response to India's 358 at the end of Day 2.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications