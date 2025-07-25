"You are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence" - Indian legend's stunning take on injury substitute amid ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Legendary Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar slammed the concussion substitute rule, which allows for like-for-like replacements during a game, as rewarding incompetence. His remarks came after Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant suffered a foot injury on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against England in Manchester.The 27-year-old underwent scans overnight and was diagnosed with a fractured toe, ruling him out of the remainder of the series.When asked about substitutes for an injury during a match, Gavaskar took to the concussion substitution rule in place.He said on the Sony Sports Network [4:45]:&quot;I've always felt that you are giving a like-for-like substitute for incompetence. If you are not good enough to play short-pitched bowling, don't play Test cricket; go and play tennis or golf. You are giving a like-for-like substitute for somebody who can't play the short ball and gets hit.&quot;Despite the injury, Pant came out to bat hobbled on Day 2 and added valuable runs to take India past the 350-run mark. His 75-ball 54 helped the side finish on a competitive 358 in their first innings.&quot;There has to be a substitute&quot; - Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant's injurySunil Gavaskar believes instances like Rishabh Pant's situation warrant allowances for an injury substitution during a game. While Dhruv Jurel is allowed to keep wickets instead of Pant, he or another reserve cannot bat in place of the swashbuckling left-hander.&quot;Here, it is a clear injury (Pant); there has to be a substitute. I want some sort of committee appointed to take a call on this. There is a cricket committee, ICC has a cricket committee, but at the moment that's headed by Sourav Ganguly, the ICC chairman is Jay Shah, and the ICC CEO is Sanjog Gupta,&quot; said Gavaskar (via the aforementioned source).He added:&quot;So we don't want a situation for the media here in particular and in Australia to say, 'Oh, because it's an Indian situation, they have started to do that'. So, let it be a totally different committee to look at these injuries, maybe with doctors, etc., and let that committee come to a call.&quot;Pant will miss the series finale at the Oval but can bat in the second innings should it be required. Meanwhile, the ongoing fourth Test is well-poised with the hosts racing to 225/2 in response to India's 358 at the end of Day 2.