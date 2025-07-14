"You are going to get it as well" - Former captain's massive remark on Shubman Gill after Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former England captain Nasser Hussain believes Indian skipper Shubman Gill was always going to be at the receiving end of some chin music from the English fielders after his heated exchange with Zak Crawley at the end of Day 3 of the third Test at Lord's. The 25-year-old went after the England opener for his delaying tactics at the final stages on the third day.

However, Gill was at the receiving end of similar exchanges when he walked out to bat in the closing stages of Day 4. The skipper did not handle the situation well, as he was dismissed for a nine-ball six.

It meant the right-hander finished with only 22 runs in the Lord's Test after his record-breaking performances in the opening two Tests.

Talking about Gill's dismissal in the second innings at Lord's, Hussain said on Sky Sports (4:39):

"Quicker pitch, nipping, and England were absolutely spot on with their lengths. Also, the England fielders were in his ears; if you are going to give it out like last night, you are going to get it as well. He was a massive wicket because he scores at a good tempo and doesn't go into his shell."

Meanwhile, another former captain, Kumar Sangakkara, weighed in on Karun Nair's dismissal. Sangakkara pointed to Nair possibly playing for stumps as the reason behind the right-hander leaving an incoming delivery and being trapped LBW.

"It is what leads up to that. You saw Karun Nair start off really positive, good strides with the right intent. He might have looked at the clock and thought not much to go here, let me kind of go back into my shell and play for time. That's where the negativity starts. The moment you do that, you are indecisive and in two minds. The only explanation for his dismissal is that he is watching the clock and thinking about tomorrow," said Sangakkara (via the aforementioned source).

Nair's comeback to the national side has been disappointing, with the batter scoring 131 runs thus far in the three Tests at an average of under 22.

"That partnership will be key" - Kumar Sangakkara on India's chances in Lord's Test

Kumar Sangakkara believes the KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant partnership will be the key to India's chances of winning the ongoing Lord's Test. The visitors are reeling at 58/4 in their run-chase of 193, entering the final day.

Following his century in the first innings, Rahul has looked solid again, batting on 33* at stumps on Day 4. He shared a crucial 141-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Pant in the first innings.

"Tomorrow, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, that partnership will be key. If they can get it going and stretch this total just beyond 100 for the team, then India is back in the driving seat," said Sangakkara (via the aforementioned source).

He continued:

He (Pant) is going to come out and play shots. You can't go into shells when you are chasing this. They would have had a chat immediately after stumps on playing positively tomorrow. If they don't, England is going to be further on top, and that's going to be a problem.

Pant has been in incredible form throughout the series, scoring 416 runs at an average of 83.20, including two centuries and as many half-centuries.

