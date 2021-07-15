"You are going home!"- Fans roast Rishabh Pant as he tests positive for COVID-19

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has tested positive for the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus, sources have told ESPNCricinfo. The 23-year-old has been in isolation for the past eight days and will miss the team's journey to Durham on Thursday.

Earlier, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah had written a letter to all Indian team members to maintain safety protocols during their break from the bio bubble after the World Test Championship final.

Twitterati trolled Rishabh Pant for not maintaining safety guidelines

However, Rishabh Pant was seen enjoying a Euro 2020 game with a couple of his friends. The youngster had posted pictures of the same on social media as well.

Fans on Twitter were shocked to hear Pant had tested positive. But they also trolled him for not respecting the instructions in the Secretary's letter, which had requested them to avoid crowded places. Here is what they had to say:

#rishabhpant #INDvsEng



*Rishabh Pant is tested positive for COVID 19



Urvashi Rautela : pic.twitter.com/cVvBneZpsY — Paras Jain (@_paras25_) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant was Tested positive one week back and is asymptomatic. (Source - Sports Tak) — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant is the player who has been tested positive for COVID-19. He took his 1st jab on 13th May, He was spotted at Wembley Stadium during England-Germany match of Euro. #BCCI #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/sgT1ipKiZh — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant tested positive for covid-19.



Saha to #RishabhPant: pic.twitter.com/CCfP2BnbnV — Mukesh (@gutka_wala_) July 15, 2021

This is the level of carelessness



When you are with your team, it's your own responsibility to take care of yourself



Now, India has to pay for your carelessness



#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/vdIpkAy7VD — Janat Bashir (@bashir_janat) July 15, 2021

Indian Cricketers who went to hear the chant "Its coming home" in the stadium, hopefully won't have to listen "You are going home" from Shastri😄#RishabhPant — Naman Shah (@NamanShah2607) July 15, 2021

Pant visiting crowded places



Corona be like : pic.twitter.com/DtVXSqhSyZ — Sai (@akakrcb6) July 15, 2021

Rishabh Pant has been in isolation for the past eight days and will be tested again on July 18 according to reports. If he tests negative, he will be allowed to join the team in Durham. The rest of the team, meanwhile, will step up preparations for a three-day practice game requested by the BCCI.

Virat Kohli and his men were initially going to play a couple of intra-squad games. But in order to be better prepared for the five-match Test series against England, they will be facing the County Championship XI as arranged by the ECB.

Rishabh Pant has been a crucial member of India's Test team over the past eight months or so. He has played some match-defining knocks, most notably against Australia and England, so far in his short career. The Indian team will want him fit and firing before the Test series.

The practice games will surely give India some much-needed preparation ahead of an important series. The Indian batting failed miserably in the WTC final and that is one area they will be keen to work on.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra