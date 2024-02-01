Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has picked Rajat Patidar and Kuldeep Yadav as his replacements for KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja in his playing XI for the second Test against England. The match is scheduled to begin in Vizag on Friday (February 2).

Manjrekar believes Patidar should play ahead of Sarfaraz Khan since he was part of the India squad for the first Test. He added that Kuldeep Yadav will be a like-to-like replacement in the spin department and pointed out the benefits of playing the left-arm wrist spinner.

Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo:

“Rajat Patidar because he’s the one you got to go back to how the hierarchy was when the squad was chosen. So, Rajat Patidar comes in for KL Rahul.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator added:

“Kuldeep Yadav walks in straightaway for Jadeja. Go for a pure spinner. I mean, Jadeja is a pure left-arm spinner. He’s gonna be completely different from what England faced in the first Test match. So, it won’t be that easy to play the reverse sweep and the switch reverse sweep or the normal sweep against [him].”

Patidar has amassed 4000 runs in 55 first-class matches at an average of 45.97, including 12 tons and 22 half-centuries. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has played bagged 34 wickets in eight Tests, including three fifers and two four-wicket hauls.

“This is the sternest examination of India’s home dominance” – Sanjay Manjrekar concerned with the Indian batting unit for the 2nd Test against England

Sanjay Manjrekar is further concerned with an inexperienced Indian batting lineup in the absence of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja for the second Test against England. He said:

“Yes, this is the sternest examination of India’s home dominance in the longest time. To be fair, this Indian batting unit that we have for this series is a unit in transition. You’ve got three very young players at the test level, especially playing in a home Test match coming in with a little experience."

Manjrekar added:

"Three out of the top five or six batters are inexperienced. So, you have to understand India’s situation. It’s not like India is playing badly, it’s just that there’s a new beginning here.”

Apart from Rahul and Jadeja, the hosts are already without Virat Kohli, who is unavailable for the second Test due to personal reasons. The onus will be on India captain Rohit Sharma to get the best out of his batters.

India are trailing the five-match Test series 0-1, having lost the opener by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App