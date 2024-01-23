"You have got to own it" - Pat Cummins on Glenn Maxwell's recent Adelaide pub incident 

Australia skipper Pat Cummins refused to speak in length about all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's latest misdemeanor that involved a late-night visit to a hospital in Adelaide for an 'alcohol-related' incident. Cricket Australia (CA) are currently investigating the incident after confirming yesterday (January 22) that Maxwell was involved in an incident at a pub.

Hours before the news of Maxwell's antics broke out, he was withdrawn from the ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against the West Indies, citing workload management. While the CA have firmly maintained that the timing is nothing but a coincidence, it remains to be seen whether the all-rounder will be sanctioned or not.

Cummins was pressed about the incident surrounding his teammate, and he proceeded to state that the all-rounder has to own the decisions that he made that night.

"We're all adults, been part of night outings, you have got to make your own decisions. I suppose in this actual incident, he was obviously not on tour with the Australians, he was over there for a private event, he was not with the cricket team. So, it is a little bit different. Absolutely, any decision that you make, you have got to own it and be comfortable with it," Cummins said in a press conference ahead of the second Test against West Indies in Brisbane

Australia's second Test against the West Indies is scheduled to begin on January 25 in Brisbane. The subsequent three-match T20I series, which the all-rounder is expected to be part of, will begin from February 9 onwards.

Cricket Australia is aware of the incident involving Glenn Maxwell

Cricket Australia (CA) released a brief statement after rumors surrounding Maxwell's mysterious hospitalization in Adelaide surfaced. According to reports, the all-rounder headed to a pub after making a brief appearance at a golf club.

The pub happened to be the one where former Australia bowler Brett Lee's band 'Six and Out' were performing. While there is no clarity as to what transpired on the premises, it ended with an ambulance being called to take the experienced player to the hospital.

"Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information," a statement said. It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time."

