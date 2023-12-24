"You got to pick yourself up"- Rahul Dravid believes Indian players have moved on from 2023 World Cup heartbreak

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid feels that despite losing the final of the 2023 World Cup, the players have taken it in their stride and are now focused on the first Test against South Africa in Centurion beginning on December 26.

While Dravid accepted that it was a tough result to accept, he reckoned that as professional cricketers the players in that squad knew how to stand up back on their feet and look at what was coming ahead.

Speaking to the reporters on Sunday, here's what Rahul Dravid had to say:

"It was a disappointment but you have to move on in international cricket with a series coming up which will all add up in the end to trying to qualify for another ICC event in 2025. There's not enough time to stay down. You got to pick yourself up and I think we have done that really well. I think the spirit in the camp has been superb. All the guys that have come in are really excited to play this series."

Rahul Dravid on South African conditions

Rahul Dravid believes batting will be a challenge in South African conditions, given that the batters could be troubled by bounce and seam movement. He feels that the batting units of the two teams could decide where the series was heading.

On this, he stated:

"Of late we have seen here that there's been a lot of bounce and seam movement on offer. Batting here is really difficult. But we need to ensure that we don't lose any session badly. Even if we are second best in some, we need to fightback and get those crucial partnerships. 20 wickets do fall here and it is the extra 50-60 runs that the batters need to make to really make a difference. Whoever bats better will win I feel."

Dravid further added:

"Statistically if you see it has been a difficult place to bat (compared to other SENA countries). But it's not that it's impossible to score big here. We have seen centuries here, we have put in some good performances and I feel we have the quality and the experience needed to do well this time."

India are still searching their first-ever Test series win on South African soil, having lost 2-1 in their most recent attempt back in 2021/22.

