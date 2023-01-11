"You have the great MS Dhoni with you" - Danish Kaneria wants the former captain as coach of India's T20I team

Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria recently stated that India should consider appointing former captain MS Dhoni as the coach of their T20I team.

Kaneria suggested that while head coach Rahul Dravid could continue to be at the helm of the other two formats, he may not be the right fit for T20Is. He feels that Dhoni could be the ideal candidate for the role, given his stellar record as captain in ICC events.

The 42-year-old also mentioned that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can also look towards Virender Sehwag for a role in the team management.

"Rahul Dravid could be the head coach of the ODI and Test teams," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel. "However, India need someone else for T20Is. Virender Sehwag should be given a coaching or mentoring role for the shortest format.

"You have the great MS Dhoni with you, so why not use his services? He has won so many trophies for the team."

Notably, MS Dhoni was roped in as a mentor for the Men in Blue during the T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE. However, the Virat Kohli-led side had a sub-par campaign at the event, suffering a group-stage exit.

"They will have to pay for this mistake at the World Cup" - Danish Kaneria on Chetan Sharma's re-appointment as chief selector of Indian team

Danish Kaneria also spoke about Chetan Sharma's reinstatement as the chief selector once again after getting sacked in November last year.

He claimed that the decision will hamper India's chances of winning the upcoming 50-over World Cup. Kaneria mentioned that the likes of Ajit Agarkar, Virender Sehwag, or Irfan Pathan should have been handed the role.

"The BCCI made the wrong call by re-appointing Chetan Sharma," he continued. "They will have to pay for this mistake at the World Cup. They should have trusted someone like Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, or Virender Sehwag. Players who have recently retired should be given preference."

Sharma is set for a second stint as the chairman of selectors for the senior men's team. Salil Ankola, Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, and Sridharan Sarath are the other members of the new selection panel.

