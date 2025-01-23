“You hit 2 boundaries down the ground as well” - Yuvraj Singh’s hilarious reaction to Indian opener’s knock in IND vs ENG 2025 1st T20I

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to social media to comment on opening batter Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings, humorously noting how he was impressed by the southpaw’s two boundaries down the ground. The 24-year-old was in sensational form during the first T20I of the five-match series against England on Wednesday, January 22, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Abhishek wasted no time to make an impact, launching Jofra Archer for a six and a four in the third over. He then took on Mark Wood, hammering one boundary and two sixes in the sixth over.

Sharma continued his aggressive approach and brought up his half-century off just 20 balls, with one four and three consecutive sixes. He finished with an outstanding 79 off 34 balls, including five boundaries and eight sixes, as India chased down 133 runs with seven wickets in hand and 43 balls remaining.

After the match, Yuvraj couldn’t resist offering his praise in his signature humorous style, expressing his surprise and admiration for the two hits down the ground.

“Good start to the series boys! Great tone set by our bowlers and well played sir! @IamAbhiSharma4 top knock!! ‘I’m impressed you hit 2 boundaries down the ground as well!! #indiavsengland,” Yuvraj Singh wrote on X.

The Punjab cricketer has now featured in 13 T20Is for India, amassing 335 runs, including two fifties and one century.

India earns a convincing seven-wicket win in the first T20I against England

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and chose to bowl. The visitors had a poor start, losing Phil Salt (0) and Ben Duckett (4) cheaply, both dismissed by Arshdeep Singh. England skipper Jos Buttler came in at No. 3 and began scoring steadily from one end, but the wickets kept tumbling at the other. Harry Brook made 17 while Liam Livingstone was dismissed for a duck.

Jacob Bethell (7) also failed to make an impact. Buttler was the lone fighter, scoring a valiant 68 off 44 balls. Player of the Match Varun Chakravarthy was India’s standout bowler, claiming three wickets as England were bowled out for just 132.

In response, Sanju Samson played a useful cameo, scoring 26 off 20 balls. Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for a three-ball duck, but Abhishek Sharma took charge, single-handedly leading India’s chase with a brilliant 79 off 34 balls. Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 19 as India comfortably won the match by seven wickets, with 43 balls to spare.

