"You hit him on the shoulder" - Australian star's huge remark on injury replacements amid Chris Woakes' dislocation in ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Australian star Alyssa Healy opened up on her thoughts about injury replacements after Chris Woakes dislocated his arm in the fifth Test between England and India. India won by six runs at The Oval to level the series 2-2.

Ad

On the opening day of the fifth Test, Chris Woakes suffered a blow and sustained a suspected dislocation. However, we walked out to bat on Day 5 with one arm in a sling and played one-handed. England needed 35 runs on the final day with four wickets in hand.

Healy revealed that they had a discussion where the older generation said that the opponent should look to hit Woakes on the shoulder, while the younger group was against the same. She believed that teams would misuse the injury replacement rule if there was one.

Ad

Trending

"There was a conversation about how you would have bowled to Chris Woakes in that situation. A lot of the older generation said you hit him on the shoulder and the younger group was like no you can't do that. It would have been interesting to see how India would have approached it. Injury replacements, its a really tricky one. There is opportunity to rot that and I don't want to see that happen," she said on LiSTNR Sport. (18:40)

Ad

Ad

"Concussion subs at the moment as well, there's been a little using and abusing of that rule at times. So I feel you throw the whole injury chat in there it just makes it a little bit of a fast of it. And that's the uniqueness of Test cricket. You have to get through five days and its hard and if you get an injury your team is one short. It's too hard. I think teams will utilize it to their advantage and I don't want to see that happen," she added.

Ad

As per BBC Sport, Chris Woakes will have scans and further assessment. He was the only England bowler to play all five Tests of the series.

"Doesn't surprise me at all that he walked out" - Beau Webster on Chris Woakes

Australian cricketer Beau Webster, who had joined the show for a brief part, admitted to not being surprised at seeing Chris Woakes walking out to bat one-handed.

Ad

He reckoned Woakes was a fierce competitor and a lovely man. Webster added that the England all-rounder walking out to bat was an interesting view on the last day at The Oval.

"Not at all (on being shocked to see Woakes walk out on the last day). He's a great man. He's a lovely guy and a fierce competitor. Doesn't surprise me at all that he walked out there and tried to get them across the line. It was an interesting view in that last couple of hours," he said. (37:30)

Beau Webster was a part of Australia's team that toured the West Indies for a Test series recently. Post the series, he was seen playing in the County Championship for Warwickshire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news