"You wouldn't know any of those feelings"- Wasim Jaffer roasts Michael Vaughan once again after India's win against Sri Lanka

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan are well known for their banter on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The duo were involved in another hilarious exchange after India beat Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in the 2023 World Cup on Thursday, November 2.

Vaughan was present in the stadium and was thrilled to see the atmosphere and the support for the home team. He also believes Wankhede has the best batting pitch in India, and took a dig at Jaffer by mentioning his poor batting average on the ground.

Here's what Michael Vaughan posted on X:

"So good to be at the Wankhede yesterday .. The best batting surface in #India .. As a local boy @WasimJaffer14 averaged an astounding 7.75 in Test cricket at such a iconic cricket venue .. #Mumbai"

Expand Tweet

Wasim Jaffer is well known for his witty responses and he gave a fitting reply to Vaughan, indirectly talking about the latter not scoring double hundreds and triple hundreds as a player. He replied:

"Yes Michael Wankhede is a batting paradise, too bad I missed out in the couple of Tests I played there. Could be because I preferred challenges. Like the challenge of scoring home & away Test 200s or FC 200s & 300s.. but you wouldn't know any of those feelings so nevermind 😏"

Expand Tweet

Wasim Jaffer also congratulated India for an incredible performance

Wasim Jaffer also congratulated India for becoming the first team to make it to the semifinals of the 2023 World Cup. He mentioned all the players who had a great outing and posted:

"Congratulations Team India for officially making it to the semis! And what a way to do it! Shubman, Virat, Shreyas sublime with the bat and the bowling attack especially Shami has been almost unplayable! Well done 👊🏽🙌🏽 #INDvSL #CWC2023"

Expand Tweet

Having already sealed their qualification, India now have a chance to rotate their pacers if they want to for the final two league games against South Africa (November 5) and the Netherlands (November 12).