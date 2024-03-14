"You have lead for so long, lead this over too'" - Emotional Dhawal Kulkarni on surprise gesture from his teammates

An emotional Dhawal Kulkarni thanked his captain Ajinkya Rahane and teammate Tushar Deshpande for allowing him to pick up the final wicket of the Ranji Trophy 2024 final to end his first-class career on the highest of peaks of Indian domestic cricket.

Tanush Kotian and Deshpande struck four times in five overs in the second session of the fifth and final day to bring Vidarbha down to nine wickets. Rahane then removed Deshpande from the attack and brought back Kulkarni, who was wicketless at the time, into the spell for one last hurrah.

Kulkarni cleaned up Umesh Yadav on the third ball of the over to seal the record-extending 42nd title for Mumbai.

"It's a cricketer's dream to start on a high and finish on a high," he said after the match. "This final would be very close to my heart. Sixth final of my career and fifth win. It was a very good gesture from Rahane. I didn't expect it because Tushar took two wickets in the over before that. But he came to me and said, 'Dhawal you have lead for so long, lead this over too.'"

At one point, Dhawal Kulkarni wasn't supposed to play in the final either. It was only because of Mohit Avasthi's last-minute injury that brought him into contention again. The 35-year-old signed off with three wickets in the first innings before the final one in the second.

I have tried to give back to youngsters: Dhawal Kulkarni

Overall, Dhawal Kulkarni featured in 95 matches, picking up 281 wickets at an average of 27.31. He felt he had done his job in passing on the baton to the youngsters.

"I have learned a lot from great and experienced cricketers an that's what I have tried to give back," Kulkarni said.

Kulkarni was also felicitated by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) after the match.

