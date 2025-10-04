"You left it in a better place than what it was" - Former India wicket-keeper pays glowing tribute to Rohit Sharma's record as ODI captain

Former wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has paid a heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma following the conclusion of his captaincy tenure. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced India’s ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against Australia, scheduled to begin on October 19. While Rohit was included in the 15-member squad, he was relieved of the captaincy, with Shubman Gill appointed as the new skipper and Shreyas Iyer named his deputy.

Following the development, Karthik shared a video on Instagram, praising Rohit Sharma for the way he led the team and performed in the biggest moments. The 40-year-old said:

“Rohit Sharma. Thank you so much. You were a phenomenal captain, tactically astute, but most importantly very, very friendly and got along with everyone and made them feel so comfortable. But for me, the legacy that you have left as a captain is in those big moments, those big matches. You taught this current team what it takes to win.”

“At times we used to take the backward step, but you said, I think we need to press forward, put more pressure on the opponent, take more risk. And you didn't leave it to anyone else. I think you started it with the bat. In the big matches you said, I am going to go harder, and that required skill. You got it done, and you did it consistently,” he added.

Karthik further highlighted India’s dominance in the last three ICC white-ball events under Rohit, with the team winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, while also reaching the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He said:

“In the last three multinational tournaments that we have played, India has lost just one game. The 2024 T20 World Cup campaign was unbeaten. The Champions Trophy was unbeaten. In 2023, just that final. That is outstanding. And even after that you can see the aftereffects: Asia Cup unbeaten with a young team. That is what you've given this team India. You've left it in a better place than what it was when you started, and that's always a great sign of a leader.”

Rohit Sharma captained India in 56 ODIs, winning 42 of them and maintaining a win percentage of 75.

“Journey was just unbelievable” - Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma’s tenure as ODI skipper

Dinesh Karthik also spoke about Rohit Sharma’s batting record as captain and expressed how much he enjoyed watching him lead the team, saying:

“With the bat, during your tenure as an ODI captain, you've averaged 52 and scored 1,420 runs in the 56 matches that you've led. What an amazing record. All good things, as they say, must come to an end. Well, in this journey I really hope and wish you're very proud, because all of India, when it watched you lead that team, it was just a very beautiful journey to have been a part of.”

“And you achieved special things. I hope you're very, very happy with your journey. It's been great. It's been one that's been a pleasure to watch. I know you're still around as a player, but that captaincy journey was just unbelievable. Well done,” he added.

As captain, Rohit Sharma scored 2,506 runs in 55 innings at an average of 52.21, including 17 fifties and five centuries.

About the author Dev Sharma



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

