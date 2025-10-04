"Should be responsible for shaping the team" - Aakash Chopra's huge statement after Shubman Gill's appointment as ODI captain for AUS vs IND series

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has opined that Shubman Gill should now take responsibility for shaping the team following his appointment as India’s ODI captain. On Saturday, October 4, the BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against Australia, with Gill replacing Rohit Sharma as skipper.

With Gill already leading the Test side and serving as vice-captain in T20Is, Chopra noted that now, as the 26-year-old also takes charge in the 50-over format, the management will need to find ways to give him breaks to prevent injury or mental fatigue. Speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Chopra said:

“But yes, every now and then, there might be a case because of the quick turnaround, like the Asia Cup and the Test series that we are playing right now. If we are going to have such cramped schedules, you will have to find a way to give him a bit of a break; otherwise, there could be an injury, or he'll just burn out mentally as well. That is something the Indian selectors will have to bear in mind while picking sides, especially during a very cramped schedule.”

Chopra also noted that with the 2027 ODI World Cup two years away, Gill should be empowered to shape the team according to his vision, just as he has done in Tests and as Suryakumar Yadav did in T20Is. The 48-year-old said:

“And also, one is the demand. The second is that if you are going to play a World Cup, then you should be responsible for shaping the team. It is not okay to inherit a team and then play a world tournament. You must have your own team, something that Suryakumar Yadav was allowed to have after the last World Cup, and something that Shubman Gill has now been given in the Test Championship.”

“A new cycle, a new captain, you have two years. For the 2027 World Cup, you have to give him a couple of years. So whatever he wants to do with this team, he should be responsible for it along with the selectors and the coach. But Shubman is the most important player, candidate, and person in the entire scheme of things,” he added.

The three-match ODI series against Australia is set to begin on October 19 in Perth.

Shreyas Iyer joins Shubman Gill in the team’s leadership setup

With Shubman Gill appointed as India’s ODI captain, Mumbai batter Shreyas Iyer has been named his deputy for the series. The squad also sees the return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been rested and Hardik Pandya misses out due to injury.

India’s 15-member squad for the ODI series against Australia: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

