“You’ll see me in the World Cup, for sure” – Dinesh Karthik hints at maiden commentary stint in ODI World Cup

Dinesh Karthik has hinted at a commentary stint in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

The 38-year-old said so while replying to a Twitter user on Tuesday (August 8). That came after the user had tagged Karthik in a tweet, which asked Twitterati to pick their first and second-choice India wicketkeepers for the marquee 50-over tournament, from among the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson.

Karthik, who played the 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup for Team India, replied:

“You'll see me in the World Cup, for sure, is what I can say.”

DK @DineshKarthik twitter.com/NARAYANARAO17/… You'll see me in the World Cup for sure is what I can say

Karthik has covered two ICC World Test Championship (WTC) finals. It will be his first appearance as a commentator in the World Cup. The Indian wicketkeeper-batter is in England for commentary in ‘The Hundred’. He recently covered the Ashes 2023 and WTC 2023 final in the UK.

As far as wicketkeeping is concerned, Kishan has become a top contender to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the World Cup. The left-handed batter smashed three consecutive half-centuries in as many games against the West Indies.

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Ishan Kishan became just the 2nd Indian wicketkeeper after MS Dhoni to win Player Of The Series award in ODIs overseas. pic.twitter.com/XWd9B7TIB6

Samson also smashed one half-century in his two outings during the three-game series.

Rahul, meanwhile, is on the road to recovery after a successful thigh surgery ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup, scheduled to be played from August 30 to September 17.

The Lucknow Super Giants captain had suffered the injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a league game in the Indian Premier League.

Team India schedule for 2023 ODI World Cup

India begin their World Cup campaign against five-time champions Australia at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.

Vs Australia in Chennai on October 8

Vs Afghanistan in Delhi on October 11

Vs Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15 (subject to change)

Vs Bangladesh in Pune on October 19

Vs New Zealand in Dharamsala on October 22

Vs England in Lucknow on October 29

Vs Sri Lanka in Mumbai on November 2

Vs South Africa in Kolkata on November 5

Vs Netherlands in Bengaluru on November 11

Semifinal 1 in Mumbai on November 15

Semifinal 2 in Kolkata on November 16

Final in Ahmedabad on November 19