“You look like Jon Snow” - Twitter impressed as Irfan Pathan posts snap from film shoot

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who will make his acting debut in the Tamil movie ‘Cobra’, has posted a new picture from his film shoot in Russia.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Irfan Pathan uploaded the image, dressed up as his character in the movie.

Along with the picture, the 36-year-old also posted a caption, which read:

“Work mode on. #Russia #shoot.”

Twitter reacts to Irfan Pathan’s film avatar

As soon as the retired cricketer put up the picture of his shoot, Twitter came up with varied reactions. While some drew similarities with Jon Snow, the legendary fictional character in ‘Game of Thrones’, others wondered which film he was shooting for.

Here are some reactions:

Sir you are looking like a member of Night's watch from Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/LZe5ply7u4 — Sib 🐺 (@Sib_006) February 25, 2021

What shoot Sir? — threshold20n (@threshold20n) February 25, 2021

Wah!! Kya baat hai!! Blessed are the people who are as talented to play for national team and are as handsome to feature in a movie!! Keep rocking rockstar!! — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) February 25, 2021

Sir, are you not participating in the Road Safety World Series in Raipur? — Rohan Verma (@Rv1495) February 25, 2021

Bhaijaan filmfare kab jeet rahe😆😁😁 — Ishan Roy (@royishan23) February 25, 2021

don bane ho kya bhai?? — sumit (@sumin08539282) February 25, 2021

Are you shooting for a James Bond movie or what? 🤔 😂👍 — The Mask (@rahulactive_) February 25, 2021

You look like Jon Snow 😃 — Smriti Kannan Advait (@SmritiKannan_AD) February 25, 2021

Your dressing sense is 💯 . Well done bhai ! — Blitzkrieg (@sathya226) February 25, 2021

Very nice bhai luk pic.twitter.com/gnHqGhaOCX — Sameer Pathan (@SameerP24506409) February 25, 2021

Status of Irfan Pathan’s debut film

According to reports, the final schedule of shooting for Irfan Pathan’s debut movie ‘Cobra’ is underway in Russia. Director Ajay Gnanamuthu and his crew have been in Russia for a few weeks preparing for the shoot.

The film has South superstar Vikram in the lead role and also stars Srinidhi Shetty. Vikram left for Russia on Monday to join the crew of the film. After the filming in Russia, post-production work on ‘Cobra’ will get underway.

Produced by 7 Screen Studio in association with Viacom 18 Studios, ‘Cobra’ went on the floors in August 2019. The teaser of the film was released last month.

The nearly 1.5 minute-long teaser opens with Irfan Pathan and Vikram’s close-up shot. The background score is by AR Rahman. The teaser gives a sneak peek into Irfan Pathan's character, who is playing the antagonist.

The former India all-rounder announced his retirement from all forms of the game early last year. Irfan Pathan ended his international career with exactly 100 wickets and 1105 runs in 29 Tests. In 120 ODIs, he claimed 173 wickets and scored 1544 runs.

Irfan Pathan also featured in 24 T20Is. He was the Man of the Match in the 2007 World T20 final against Pakistan for figures of 3 for 16 as India defeated Pakistan in a nail-biter.