"You lost match due to batting collapse but there's no RO-KO to blame" - Top 10 funny memes after India's loss vs England in 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's

England beat Team India by 22 runs in the third Test on Monday (July 14) at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London. As a result, the hosts took a 2-1 lead in the five-match Test series.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant resumed the innings for India on the final day with an overnight score of 58/4, needing 135 runs to win the match. Jofra Archer dismissed Pant (9) early in the day to give England a massive breakthrough. KL Rahul (39) and Washington Sundar (0) also returned to the pavilion soon after, leaving India in a heap of trouble at 82/7 in 24.4 overs.

Nitish Kumar Reddy (13) and Ravindra Jadeja then batted defensively and arrested the flow of wickets for a while. Chris Woakes dismissed Reddy at the stroke of the lunch break to provide an opening to his side. Ravindra Jadeja (61*) continued to fight in the last two sessions in the company of Jasprit Bumrah (5) and Mohammed Siraj (4).

However, his valiant effort ended in vain as England bundled out India for 170 in the final session to win the match by 22 runs. Ben Stokes picked up three wickets for England in the final innings after bowling 24 overs.

Fans were disappointed after India's hard-fought loss against England in the third Test and expressed their reactions by sharing memes on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Here are some of the best memes:

"You lost the match due to batting collapse but there's no RO-KO to blame now," a fan wrote.

"With the game on the line, nothing would've stopped me today" - England captain Ben Stokes after win vs India in 3rd Test 2025 at Lord's

English skipper Ben Stokes received the Player of the Match award at the post-match presentations for his brilliant all-round performance. Reflecting on his marathon bowling spell in the final innings and the victory, he said:

"I thought I'd take myself in too, bowling in a test match for your country, if that doesn't get you excited, I don't know what does. Bashir played a crucial role with a broken hand. We knew what was on the line, yesterday was a bit different. To be honest, I was absolutely cooked yesterday but with the game on the line, nothing would've stopped me today."

Stokes continued:

"I'm an all-rounder, I get four opportunities to influence the game, you get an opportunity to do well with either bat or ball. That's the great thing about being an all-rounder, doesn't really have a chance to worry about a thing. As I said, I was in the middle of a spell there, I was pumped. It's not done yet, two very good teams going after, toe to toe. Will be ready to go at Manchester in a week or so."

The fourth Test between the two teams will commence on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

