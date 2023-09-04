"You make cricket beautiful" - Fans react as Rahkeem Cornwall smashes a 45-ball century in CPL 2023 

Barbados Royals all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall hit a magnificent 45-ball century against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 18th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2023. His efforts helped Barbados register an eight-wicket win at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.

After opting to bat first, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots notched up a mammoth total of 220/4 in 20 overs. Andre Fletcher (56), Will Smeed (63), and Sherfane Rutherford (65) starred in the batting department with blazing half-centuries. Cornwall scalped two wickets for the Royals with his off-spin bowling.

Chasing 221, Kyle Mayers (22) and Cornwall gave Barbados a brisk start with their 41-run opening partnership in four overs. Mayers departed without converting his start at the end of the fourth over.

Cornwall then shouldered the responsibility and launched a stunning assault on the bowlers to propel his side towards the target. He smashed 12 sixes and four fours en route to 102 (48) before returning to the pavilion retired hurt.

Rovman Powell (49*) and Alick Athanaze (13*) finished the chase as Barbados Royals reached 223/2 in just 18.1 overs to win the match.

Fans were impressed by Cornwall's wonderful knock in the winning cause. They heaped praise on him through their reactions on Twitter. Here are some of them:

One of the best days of his career: Barbados Royals captain Rovman Powell about Rahkeem Cornwall

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Barbados skipper Rovman Powell praised Rahkeem Cornwall for playing a match-defining knock. He opined that it was one of the best days of the all-rounder's career.

Reflecting on the win, Powell said:

It was an excellent feeling, when we started I felt we were a bit slow but then in the end, they might have scored 10-15 runs less. I expected this kind of an innings from Cornwall but not the longevity of it. I thought he would play a quick 60-run knock and then I'll take it from there on. One of the best days of his career."

He added:

"We didn't bowl well and didn't stick to our plans. When we set an off side field, runs were scored on the legside. When we set an on-side field, runs went on the off-side. That's something we need to look at. Always room for options. As a captain you have to work with your instinct. I'm trying my best to carry the team. I thought there was some turn and used Cornwall and expected the total to get towards 210 runs odd."