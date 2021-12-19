"You only make a player the vice-captain when you see him as a future leader" - Salman Butt on KL Rahul's Test vice-captaincy 

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes the Indian think tank sees a future leader in star batter KL Rahul. This is the very reason why the talented right-hander was appointed as the Test team's vice-captain for the South Africa tour, as per the ex-cricketer.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently confirmed that KL Rahul will serve as Virat Kohli's deputy for the three-match Test series against the Proteas. Notably, Rohit Sharma was initially named vice-captain, however, a hamstring injury has ruled him out of the red-ball fixtures.

KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury.



Speaking about the latest developments on his official YouTube channel, Butt emphasized how Rahul has showcased his leadership prowess in the Indian Premier League. He noted that the 29-year-old has proved a point by both opening the innings and taking up wicket-keeping responsibilities while at the helm of the Punjab Kings:

"KL Rahul has captained Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is a very decent captain. He's a good thinker of the game. He has not had a strong team but he has emerged as a lone fighter. He's kept wickets and opened the innings, which shows he can handle responsibilities. You only make a player the vice-captain when you see him as a future leader,"

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa is set to begin on December 26. Butt, in the video, also stated that the visitors have a significant chance of registering their maiden series win on South African soil.

He reckons South Africa's formidable pace attack is bound to pose a tough challenge for Virat Kohli and co. Furthermore, he feels the side will also miss an experienced batter like Rohit Sharma at the top of the order in the crucial series. He added:

"India can win in South Africa. But it won't be easy. South Africa are aggressive and they have a good fast bowling attack. But India have the capabilities to seal the series. Howeover, the abscene of Rohit Sharma will be felt,"

Priyank Panchal has replaced Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad for the South Africa tour. The Gujarat batter has a spectacular record in first-class matches and has been a top performer in domestic cricket for several years now.

"Don't think Virat Kohli's career is coming to an end anytime soon" - Salman Butt

The former Pakistan opener opined that Virat Kohli would continue to remain a mainstay in the Indian line-up, even after losing the ODI captaincy to Rohit Sharma. He labeled the 33-year-old as one of the fittest cricketers in world cricket.

Butt added that as long as Kohli continues to contribute as a batter, it will be tough to leave him out of the side. Here's what he said:

"Nobody is fitter than Virat Kohli in the Indian team, or even in world cricket. His era won't come to an end as long as he scores runs. Form is temporary but class is permanent. Don't think his career is coming to an end anytime soon,"

