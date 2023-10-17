“You may become Pakistan’s leading run-getter, but legacy is created by winning tournaments” - Gautam Gambhir’s frank advice to Babar Azam

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir feels that Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will need to change his personality, his batting as well as his leadership style to take the team forward. According to Gambhir, with the talent he possesses, Babar might go on to become Pakistan’s all-time leading run-getter, but what would count is the number of tournaments the team won under him.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad on October 14. Batting first, Pakistan posted a disappointing 191, a total India chased down in 30.3 overs. With the win, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten streak against Pakistan in ODI World Cups.

Speaking during an interaction with Sportskeeda, Gambhir urged Babar Azam to show a lot more positive intent as a batter as well as a captain. He opined:

“I feel Babar will have to change his personality, his game and, importantly, his mindset. Pakistan have had a history of attacking batters - Shahid Afridi, Imran Nazir, Saeed Anwar, Aamer Sohail. In the present top three, everyone bats in similar mode. If someone has to take responsibility, it has to be their captain, who bats at No. 3."

The 42-year-old added that Babar Azam needs to change a lot of things, including Pakistan’s identity as a team. Elaborating on his views, Gautam Gambhir stated:

“There is no point looking at stats. You may become Pakistan’s leading run-getter, but legacy is created by winning tournaments, not individual records. Wasim Akram took three wickets in the 1992 World Cup final. He did not pick up a five-fer, but everybody talks about it because they won the World Cup. Nobody talks about Mahela Jayawardene’s hundred in the 2011 final. Everyone remembers that India won the match.”

Pakistan were 155/2 at one point of time in the match against India, but collapsed in shocking fashion, losing eight wickets for 36 runs.

“The approach was the difference” - Gautam Gambhir on Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma’s batting

While comparing the knocks of Babar Azam and Indian captain Rohit Sharma in Ahmedabad, Gambhir commented that it difference in mindset was clearly visible.

“The team plays how the captain plays. Both Babar Azam and Rohit Sharma scored fifties," he explained. "One scored a 50, other scored an 80. None of them scored a hundred, but it was the approach that was the difference. If Pakistan were chasing 190, their mindset would have been just to win the game, whether they get there in 35 or 40 overs."

Gambhir added that when Rohit came out to bat, it was not just about winning the game, but making a statement by playing aggressive cricket.

“It is important for the captain to take responsibility. If the captain is defensive, the team will be defensive. You can’t tell the 10 other players in the room that, ‘you play positive, I will play [anchor] from one end’,” the former cricketer concluded.

Having gone down to India, Pakistan will next take on Australia at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on October 20.