"You might score runs for yourself but would end the team's chances" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam's knock in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has criticized Babar Azam for playing a painstaking knock in Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy loss to New Zealand. He noted that while the knock might have helped the former Pakistan captain to return to run-scoring ways, it didn't help the team's cause.

New Zealand set Pakistan a 321-run target in the 2025 Champions Trophy opener in Karachi on Wednesday, February 19. Babar scored 64 runs off 90 deliveries in the chase as the Men in Green were bowled out for 260 to lose by 60 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener questioned Babar for allowing the required run rate to climb in Fakhar Zaman's company.

"Fakhar Zaman got injured. So he couldn't come to open. Saud Shakeel was sent to open. He had to bat for 25 minutes but he couldn't do that, and Mohammed Rizwan had to go up the order. After that, when Babar Azam was batting, Fakhar Zaman was there with him, you started with the required rate of around 6.50 runs per over and you took it close to 8.50 at the 20-over stage," he said (17:00).

"After that, it went till 9.50 and 10. Sir, you were going way behind in the game. You were going at four runs per over. You might score runs for yourself but would end the team's chances. There were 49 dot balls in Babar Azam's fifty," Chopra added.

Babar and Fakhar (24 off 41) consumed 10.5 overs for their 47-run third-wicket partnership. The hosts got off to a pedestrian start earlier, scoring only 22 runs while losing two wickets in the first 10 overs.

"You need to look at the scoreboard in a run chase" - Aakash Chopra on Babar Azam's approach in PAK vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Babar Azam struck six fours and a six during his 64-run knock. [P/C: Getty]

While acknowledging that Babar Azam has been short of runs lately, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the target needs to be kept in mind during a chase.

"I understand that Babar Azam is going through a very bad phase and he hasn't scored that many runs, but you need to look at the scoreboard in a run chase. Everyone else was hitting, Salman Agha and Khushdil Shah were trying, but Babar just couldn't get going," he said (18:00) in the same video.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Babar's knock didn't help Pakistan avoid a big defeat.

"He couldn't show any aggression in batting and those runs weren't useful in the end. It was one of the slowest fifties for Pakistan in Champions Trophy history and it came at a time when you were chasing 320. New Zealand beat you by 60 runs," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Chopra claimed that it was an overall poor performance by Pakistan. He added that the hosts are on a slippery slope now and would have to pack their bags if they lose their next game against India.

