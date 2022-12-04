"You need an entire restructuring" - Saba Karim criticizes India's batting

Saba Karim believes India's white-ball cricket needs restructuring after their batters posted an underwhelming score in the first ODI against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Sunday, December 4.

The Men in Blue were bowled out for 186 after being asked to bat first. However, their bowlers brought them back into the game before an unbroken 51-run last-wicket partnership between Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman helped the hosts take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While reviewing India's batting performance during a discussion on Sony Sports, Karim opined that the visitors' approach to white-ball cricket needs an overhaul, elaborating:

"It is now time for us to pay attention to our white-ball cricket. The first thing is you will have to decide that our white-ball cricket has some issues which need to be resolved and for that, I feel you need an entire restructuring."

Karim questioned whether India have players who can follow an aggressive template. The former Indian keeper-batter said:

"This is being discussed for many days, if you have agreed that there is a problem, how will you address it? Do we need to bring a change in our game plan or our brand of cricket? Do we need to play with a different template? If we have to play like that, do we have the players like that or not?"

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns India 152 for 4 to 156 for 8 against Bangladesh. India 152 for 4 to 156 for 8 against Bangladesh.

India scored only 48 runs in the first 10 overs of their innings despite having lost just one wicket. Shakib Al Hasan then dismissed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the 11th over. The Men in Blue could not recover from those twin blows despite KL Rahul's 73-run knock.

"We are still in doubt what path we need to take" - Saba Karim

Virat Kohli managed just nine runs in Sunday's game.

Karim feels India's problems get compounded when they bat on a slightly tricky surface. He stated:

"If you feel you have the players like that, are we creating an environment like that so that they can bat freely, if we have decided that we have to bat aggressively. I feel we are still in doubt what path we need to take and on top of that if we get a challenging wicket like today, we get stuck even more."

Karim concluded by observing that the Men in Blue should not alter their approach based on the circumstances, explaining:

"You will have to create different profiles for players and empower them that if you have to play aggressive cricket, this has to be your approach, then you cannot go the other way, whichever way the game might be going. You will have to continue to bat dominantly if you have decided that is going to be your template."

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14 🏽 Pulled out a win from jaws of defeat! Batters let India down today. Bowlers almost pulled off an unlikely win but for that last wkt stand. A rare low scoring thriller! Well played Mehidy and Bangladesh🏽 Pulled out a win from jaws of defeat! Batters let India down today. Bowlers almost pulled off an unlikely win but for that last wkt stand. #BANvIND A rare low scoring thriller! Well played Mehidy and Bangladesh 👏🏽 Pulled out a win from jaws of defeat! Batters let India down today. Bowlers almost pulled off an unlikely win but for that last wkt stand. #BANvIND

India opted to go into the first ODI against Bangladesh with an extra bowling option, with Washington Sundar batting at No. 6. The loss of three wickets in the first 11 overs put them behind the eight ball and they were eventually bowled out in just 41.2 overs.

