"You need experience in World Cups" - AB de Villiers backs Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 team

Former South African batter AB de Villiers believes veteran Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be a part of the Men in Blue squad that will travel to the West Indies and the USA for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Both Rohit and Virat haven't played any T20 cricket for India ever since their defeat to England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup last year. However, the way both performed in the 2023 World Cup, there has been a lot of talk about whether they need to be reintegrated into the Indian T20I team.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli:

"It is just one year away (T20 World Cup) so I don't see any reason why they (Rohit and Virat) shouldn't be there. You need experience in World Cups and I don't think you get any better experience than the two of them. Rohit batted very well at the top of the order in the World Cup and that's exactly what you want in T20 cricket. Virat is the glue of that middle order."

Can understand how Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli might be feeling: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers was a part of the 2015 World Cup where South Africa crashed out of the semifinal in a heartbreaking fashion against New Zealand. De Villiers understands what Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli might be going through after losing the 2023 World Cup final.

On this, he stated:

"I can understand how Rohit and Virat must be feeling after missing out on the World Cup. I have gone through that feeling when we lost the 2015 World Cup semifinal. I don't even know whether I am over it now. It's almost like you have taken a feel of a trophy but then it's taken away from you. So yes, it is tough to recover quickly from that knock."

There have been rumors that both Rohit and Kohli have been told by the BCCI that the ball is in their own court as far as their T20I future is concerned.