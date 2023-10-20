"You need to know how to get to a hundred" - Sunil Gavaskar criticizes Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for throwing away starts against Bangladesh

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar blasted Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer for throwing away the opportunity to score big against a mediocre Bangladesh attack in Pune on October 19.

While Gill notched up his maiden World Cup half-century before being dismissed for 53 (55), Iyer fell for only 19 (25), with Mehidy Hasan Miraz being the bowler on both occasions.

Both batters looked to hit a maximum and holed out to the deep fielder, much to the dismay of Gavaskar. Speaking on Star Sports post-game, the former Indian opener did not hold back in criticizing the duo, particularly Iyer. He said:

"He (Shreyas Iyer) lost his patience. He was batting on 19, threw his wicket away. Shubman Gill (was batting on) fifty (53), threw his wicket away. You need to know how to get to a hundred and it's important for Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

"Shubman Gill is at least getting hundreds, Shreyas Iyer is not getting hundreds. He is getting his opportunities to bat at number 4 on pitches as good as these and attacks as toothless as this and he is throwing away the opportunity.

Iyer has played all four of India's matches at the World Cup, scoring the lone unbeaten half-century against Pakistan. Meanwhile, Gill scored 16 in his first game back from illness against Pakistan before his 53 against Bangladesh.

Nevertheless, Team India faced no hurdles in brushing aside Bangladesh, chasing the target of 257 with seven wickets and 51 balls to spare.

Sunil Gavaskar reiterates Shubhman Gill and Shreyas Iyer point by making Virat Kohli comparison

Virat Kohli brought up an incredible 48th ODI ton.

Sunil Gavaskar further emphasized his point on converting starts to centuries by praising Virat Kohli, who notched his 48th ODI century against Bangladesh.

The 34-year-old came in following a solid start provided by the openers and milked his way to a third World Cup century. Kohli became the second leading run-scorer of the ongoing edition, with 259 runs at an average of 129.50, including a century and two half-centuries.

"Kohli never does that. Kohli will seldom ever throw his wicket away. He makes you earn his wicket. And that is exactly what you need. When he got to 70-80, realising that he has an opportunity to get to a hundred and why not? Hundreds don't come everyday."

Kohli also became only the fourth batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara, and Ricky Ponting to complete 26,000 international runs — faster than any of those three legendary players.

Rohit Sharma's men will now face a stern test against the other undefeated team in the competition, New Zealand, at Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22.