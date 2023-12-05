Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif hopes that the selectors back veteran opener Rohit Sharma to lead the national side in the T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and USA in June 2024.

Rohit led the Men in Blue all the way to the final of the 2023 World Cup, and Kaif hailed the way in which the Indian skipper made tactical decisions. He feels Rohit's experience and his ability to counter-attack with the bat, as seen in the World Cup, will be beneficial for India in the shortest format.

Speaking to IANS, Mohammad Kaif had the following to say about Rohit Sharma:

"You need skipper Rohit more than batter Rohit to lead the team in T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma has to be there because he has got the leadership quality. The way he led in the 50 overs World Cup, he has done a fantastic job as a leader...India will need his experience in T20s too. Rohit as a skipper as a batter did a fantastic job, which India will need in T20s as well."

Mohammad Kaif surprised by Cheteshwar Pujara's exclusion from SA Tests

Mohammad Kaif was baffled to see Cheteshwar Pujara not being named in India's Test squad against South Africa.

The visitors have decided to trust the likes of Shreyas Iyer in overseas conditions, and Kaif feels they will miss Pujara's experience. On this, he stated:

"It will be hard for Shreyas Iyer to fill the shoes of Pujara. I don’t know why Pujara has not been selected. You can’t just get on the African tour without your prime batter, you just cannot rely on current or past forms, something you need the most is called experience, and India is going to miss it."

Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the ODIs and T20Is against South Africa and will make a comeback in the Test series.

Pujara, meanwhile, has likely already made his last appearance for the Indian Test team.