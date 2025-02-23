Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a strong statement on air during the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, February 23. He reacted to Kuldeep Yadav's dropped catch of Saud Shakeel, stating that Virat Kohli would have comfortably taken the catch.

During the 34th over of Pakistan's innings, Kuldeep dropped Saud Shakeel off Axar Patel's bowling. The ball was hit towards wide long-on and Kuldeep, despite putting in a sprint, failed to take the catch in the end.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating at that moment, said on air that someone as quick as Virat Kohli was required to take that catch. He added that Kuldeep barely got to the ball and that Kohli would have taken it comfortably.

"You need somebody as quick as Virat Kohli there. He barely reached it. Virat Kohli would have got there comfortably," he said on air.

Just a little while earlier in the 33rd over, Harshit Rana also dropped Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan's catch off Hardik Pandya's bowling during their ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy encounter.

Dropped catches do not prove costly as India continue to dominate 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan

Fortunately for India, the dropped catches of Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel did not prove to be costly. Rizwan was dropped on the final ball of the 33rd over.

However, Axar Patel, in the very next over, sent Rizwan packing as he got him bowled for 46 runs off 77 deliveries. Hardik Pandya then came back to bowl the 35th over and got rid of Saud Shakeel, who was dropped in the 34th over.

Axar Patel was involved in both the dismissals as he also took Shakeel's catch, resulting in Pakistan losing two set batters at a crucial time.

India began well with the ball and have continued to keep things tight, dominating the 2025 Champions Trophy clash against Pakistan so far. Soon after the two dismissals, Ravindra Jadeja also sent Tayyab Tahir back to the hut, leaving Pakistan at 165/5 at the start of the 37th over.

With half the side down and last few overs remaining, it will be a challenging task for Pakistan to get to a competitive total from this stage.

