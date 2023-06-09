"You need to have that X-factor" - Fans slam India for picking KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan for WTC 2023 final vs Australia

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat got the nod over Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval.

While Bharat did a fine job with the gloves in Australia's first innings, he failed to make a significant impact on the batting front. The right-handed batter contributed just five runs before falling to Scott Boland in the morning session on Day 3.

Following Bharat's dismissal, a number of Indian supporters questioned the team management's decision to pick him over Kishan.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Preet Hundal @preethundal24 Ishan kishan would have been picked instead of this fraud ks bharat #indvsaus

GetSetBhaago @GetSetBhaago #INDvAUS I was wrong. Ishan Kishan would have been better than Bharat #CricketTwitter

Sameer Sood @desi_superman_



#WTCFinal2023 #INDvAUS Not seeing the point in playing KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan

LachchaParatha 🤔 @annyeonseyo Ishan Kishan atleast 30-40 toh maar hi leta

Rachit @Raacchhiitt Aussie legends asking to play ishan kishan showed the mentality they played cricket with. You need to have that x-factor player in your team.

Angad Singh Khanna @Angysingh_ Ishan Kishan ko khila lete atleast jaldi jaldi mein 40-50 lagaane ki capacity toh hain agle mein.

Talha Tasleem @talhatasleem99 Ishan Kishan should have been given a chance to play in the WTC final....coz going with a left handed batsmen instead could have helped India to avoid the follow on... #INDvAUS

Shubu @Shubu10000 @BCCI KS Bharat dismissed just for 5 runs & proved that how important was Ishan Kishan to be in the playing XI to play the role of injured Rishabh Pant.

Rohit sharma @haanjibhaiji Ishan kishan could have done what Head did



Rohit sharma @haanjibhaiji Ishan kishan could have done what Head did

Poor Management and arrogant team is making sure to completely destroy the career of someone who have recently scored 200

Abhishek Singh @_abhi__03

Abhishek Singh @_abhi__03

#INDvAUS #WTCFinal Ishan Kishan ko hi khila lete. At least mediocre ranji players se better hi tha.

Hithesh @hitheshgowdaa

This was a great chance for him to prove his capability but he himself ruined both India and his career

Hithesh @hitheshgowdaa

This was a great chance for him to prove his capability but he himself ruined both India and his career

#KSBharath #INDvAUS #WTCFinal2023 #RohitSharma When he had Ishan Kishan in the team who is 100 times better than Bharath but this guy failed to performance in every match

mubashsharhussain @mubashshar1

mubashsharhussain @mubashshar1

Why not ishan kishan ? #WTC2023Final Just one question why srikar bharat ..?Why not ishan kishan ? #AUSvsIND

SRG @TweetbySRG @ppushp7 This is Ishan Kishan should have been given a go.. He is kindof like to like replacement of Pant

Notably, Bharat perished on the second ball of Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final. He was undone by Boland's length delivery as the ball found the gap between his bat and pad, ending up crashing onto his stumps.

Bharat made his Test debut during India's home four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year. He mustered 106 runs across six innings with a highest score of 44, finishing with an average of 20.20.

Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur orchestrate a crucial partnership for the seventh wicket in WTC 2023 final

Team India's top-order big guns failed to deliver against the Australian bowling attack in the first innings of the WTC 2023 final. Ajinkya Rahane proved to be the lone warrior, hitting a wonderful half-century in his comeback Test.

The senior batter stitched together an important partnership alongside Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket, giving Rohit Sharma and Co. a glimmer of hope.

India need a miraculous turnaround at this juncture, considering that Australia managed to pile a 469-run total after being asked to bat first.

At the time of writing, Rahane is unbeaten on 70, while Thakur has chipped in with 30 runs. The two have accumulated 82 runs so far. The partnership is of utmost importance for the Indian side as they look to power their way back into the contest.

