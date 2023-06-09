"You need to have that X-factor" - Fans slam India for picking KS Bharat over Ishan Kishan for WTC 2023 final vs Australia

Team India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat got the nod over Ishan Kishan in the playing XI for the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval.
While Bharat did a fine job with the gloves in Australia's first innings, he failed to make a significant impact on the batting front. The right-handed batter contributed just five runs before falling to Scott Boland in the morning session on Day 3.
Following Bharat's dismissal, a number of Indian supporters questioned the team management's decision to pick him over Kishan.
Notably, Bharat perished on the second ball of Day 3 of the WTC 2023 final. He was undone by Boland's length delivery as the ball found the gap between his bat and pad, ending up crashing onto his stumps.
Bharat made his Test debut during India's home four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia earlier this year. He mustered 106 runs across six innings with a highest score of 44, finishing with an average of 20.20.
Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur orchestrate a crucial partnership for the seventh wicket in WTC 2023 final
Team India's top-order big guns failed to deliver against the Australian bowling attack in the first innings of the WTC 2023 final. Ajinkya Rahane proved to be the lone warrior, hitting a wonderful half-century in his comeback Test.
The senior batter stitched together an important partnership alongside Shardul Thakur for the seventh wicket, giving Rohit Sharma and Co. a glimmer of hope.
India need a miraculous turnaround at this juncture, considering that Australia managed to pile a 469-run total after being asked to bat first.
At the time of writing, Rahane is unbeaten on 70, while Thakur has chipped in with 30 runs. The two have accumulated 82 runs so far. The partnership is of utmost importance for the Indian side as they look to power their way back into the contest.
