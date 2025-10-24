"You needed 2 senior players to stand there" - Former India keeper lauds Shreyas Iyer's knock in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India player Parthiv Patel has lauded Shreyas Iyer for playing a responsible knock in the second ODI against Australia. He highlighted that the Men in Blue needed a partnership when the Indian vice-captain joined Rohit Sharma in the middle.

Shreyas scored 61 runs off 77 deliveries as India posted 264/9 after being asked to bat first in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. However, Australia achieved the 265-run target with two wickets and 22 deliveries to spare to clinch the series 2-0 ahead of the final game in Sydney on Saturday, October 25.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Parthiv was asked about his thoughts on Shreyas' knock.

"He came to bat under pressure. We know how Shreyas has been given the vice-captaincy. Considering the rhythm with which he is batting, you want to bat well, and you needed two senior players to stand there," he responded.

The former India wicketkeeper-batter noted that Shreyas played each ball on its merit.

"Rohit and Shreyas together added 118 runs. However, the intent was extremely necessary there. If you look at Shreyas, if the ball was full, he was playing square off the wicket, and whenever the length was short, we also saw the pull shot," Parthiv observed.

Shreyas Iyer walked out to the middle when India were reduced to 17/2 at the fall of Virat Kohli's (0 off 4) wicket. He added 118 runs for the third wicket with Rohit Sharma (73 off 97) to bail the team out of trouble.

"There was no hesitation in playing the big shots" - Parthiv Patel on Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma's partnership in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma's 118-run partnership came in 22.4 overs. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Parthiv Patel noted that Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer put the Australian bowlers under pressure with their aggressive approach.

"You need to show the bowlers that you will put them under pressure, that you are looking for runs. Both Rohit and Shreyas batted with that intent, especially when Mitchell Starc came and the bowling was outside the off-stump, there was no hesitation in playing the big shots," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator was particularly appreciative of the intent shown by Shreyas.

"If you ask any bowler, if a batter is trying to score runs against him or trying to play big shots, he hesitates a little and changes his length slightly. I think Shreyas' intent was excellent," Parthiv observed.

Shreyas Iyer struck seven fours during his 61-run knock. He was eventually dismissed inside-edging an Adam Zampa delivery onto his wickets while attempting a big shot.

