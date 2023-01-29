"You are neither starting well nor finishing well" - Aakash Chopra says India have a lot to think about

Aakash Chopra feels Team India have a lot to think about heading into the second T20I against New Zealand as they're neither starting nor finishing well.

The Men in Blue suffered a 21-run defeat in the first game of the three-match series in Ranchi on Friday (January 27). They will hope to win the second T20I in Lucknow on today to keep the series alive ahead of the final game in Ahmedabad.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra highlighted India's concerns ahead of Sunday's game, saying:

"To be very honest, the Indian team have a lot to think about because you are neither starting well nor finishing well. You are not able to start well with the bat, and you are not able to finish well with the ball."

While observing that it's a recurring issue, Chopra added that the team might have a different look the next time they play the shortest format, reasoning:

"This problem is a slightly recurring issue although the T20 World Cup is not around the corner, and we have only one-dayers after this. The young players who are playing, we really don't know how long they will remain together because the IPL will come in between, and then you focus a little more on the players who perform there."

India will not be playing too many T20Is this year, as the primary focus will be on the ODI World Cup. Performances in the Indian Premier League and 50-over cricket might play a role the next time the T20I team is picked.

"Arshdeep Singh is not really at the peak of his powers" - Aakash Chopra

Arshdeep Singh was taken to the cleaners in the first T20I against New Zealand. (P/C: BCCI)

Chopra pointed out that Arshdeep Singh's inconsistent performances are not great news for the hosts, elaborating:

"We need to focus on who bowls where and how much. Arshdeep Singh is not really at the peak of his powers at this point in time. The graph should not be up and down. With the stature Arshdeep currently has, we feel the graph should only go up, but it is going slightly up and down, which is not great news."

The former Indian opener wants Shivam Mavi to bowl with the new ball instead of Hardik Pandya, explaining:

"I would say that you should give the new ball to Mavi. Hardik bowls well with the new ball, but you won't be able to use Mavi properly if he doesn't bowl with the new ball. After that, you can use Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav anywhere with the ball."

Hardik opened the bowling in the first T20I and conceded 12 runs in the first over. Washington Sundar was introduced into the attack in the third over, and with the pitch assisting the spinners, Mavi was given the ball only in the 14th.

