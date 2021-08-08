“You never know when the cloud cover arrives” - Salman Butt feels Team India batters will be challenged on Day 5 in Nottingham

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has admitted that Team India have their noses ahead going into Day 5 against England in Nottingham. He, however, feels the visitors are not clear favourites, considering the conditions and England’s brilliant bowling attack.

Team India go into the final day of the first Test against England needing 157 runs to win with nine wickets in hand. They lost KL Rahul for 26 in the last session of play on Saturday.

Previewing the last day’s play on his YouTube channel, Butt said that a close contest could be on the cards if England claim early wickets. He opined:

“Team India are ahead in the Test but they are not clear favourites to win. You never know when the cloud cover arrives and the ball starts moving around. England’s bowling has been outstanding so far. KL Rahul got a good ball and there wasn’t much he could do much as he got out. So every time a wicket falls, England will be back in the game.”

Butt added:

“Someone from the Indian team will have to play a match-winning knock. It could be Rohit Sharma or captain Virat Kohli. Cheteshwar Pujara needs to stay in and take the shine off the ball. The chase won’t be easy and it will be a big victory if Team India win this Test... I feel whoever wins the first session will win the Test.”

That's Stumps on Day 4⃣ of the first #ENGvIND Test!#TeamIndia move to 5⃣2⃣/1⃣ & need 1⃣5⃣7⃣ runs more to win. @ImRo45 (12*) & @cheteshwar1 (12*) will resume the proceedings on Day 5 at Trent Bridge.



Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara, batting on 12 each, were at the crease when play ended on Day 4 as Team India reached 52/1 in 14 overs.

"All Indian bowlers bowled really well" - Salman Butt

Butt credited Team India’s fast bowlers for putting the side in a position from where they can push for victory. Jasprit Bumrah ran through England with 5/64 while Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur chipped in with two wickets each. Hailing Team India’s pacers, the former Pakistan captain said:

“All Indian bowlers bowled really well. Jasprit Bumrah was outstanding. He came in and picked wickets just when Team India needed them. Mohammed Siraj bowled with a lot of heart and showed excellent aggression. He had a go at the batsmen as well and displayed a typical fast bowler’s attitude, which was really good to see. There is no point being a robot, just going in and bowling like a machine. Unless emotions are involved, it doesn’t seem like a sport is being played.”

A huge final day awaits...



Team India bowled England out for 303 on Day 4 in Nottingham. Joe Root scored a magnificent hundred to keep the hosts in the game.

