"You should never think you are comfortable" - KS Bharat on his wicketkeeping skills ahead of India's second Test against England

Indian wicketkeeper KS Bharat got an opportunity to play in the first Test against England in Hyderabad as the hosts wanted a specialist wicketkeeper to handle the quality spinners.

India backed Bharat to do the job with the gloves and the latter repaid the faith with some great takes in the first Test. However, he believes it is not something that comes naturally to him and claims that it involved a lot of hard work.

Speaking to the reporters ahead of the second Test, here's what KS Bharat had to say about his wicketkeeping, especially against quality Indian spinners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja:

"There is nothing like comfort when playing sport. You should never think you are comfortable. The key thing is to be in the present. You have to be prepared all the time. There is no complacent mindset. I like to keep it simple.”

He further added:

“It is interesting from behind the stumps. Being a wicketkeeper, it is fun while the batter plays reverse sweeps and sweeps as it keeps me in the game. If I can take a catch, I am happy to contribute. I always dreamt of keeping wickets for India. You practice as a keeper in a certain way in India. It does not impact my keeping.”

KS Bharat had to adapt as a wicketkeeper in Hyderabad when the likes of Ollie Pope used sweeps and reverse sweeps continuously to disturb the rhythm of the Indian bowlers. Bharat will be prepared for more of the same in Visakhapatnam.

KS Bharat on opportunity to play for India on his home ground

KS Bharat will be the local boy when India take the field against England in the second Test at Visakhapatnam, beginning on Friday, February 2. While it will be an emotional moment personally for the wicketkeeper, he is fully focused on trying to get India back on level terms in the series.

On this, Bharat stated:

"Playing in front of your home crowd is special. I am looking at this as any other Test match. There is something to look forward to. We are looking to bounce back. There will be lot of noises. Good and bad. You have to be in the present moment. I feel proud to be playing in front of my home crowds. We have to first win the Test match."

India had also lost the first game of their previous home Test series against England back in 2021 as well. Having been in the situation before, the hosts will know exactly what is needed to bounce back in Visakhapatnam.

