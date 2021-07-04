"You have to perform to keep your spot"- Brad Hogg on Cheteshwar Pujara

Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg feels time is ticking for Indian Test mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara. Hogg thinks that Pujara has to start producing the kind of marathon knocks with big runs again for India. Hogg does not doubt that Pujara's talent as a batsman but his recent performances has worried the 50-year-old Australian spinner.

Pujara looked short of Ideas in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand and wasn't able to score many runs. Brad Hogg had earlier mentioned in a video on his YouTube channel that Pujara's inability to rotate the strike was putting pressure on the batsmen at the non-striker's end.

Replying to one of his fans on Twitter, Brad Hogg mentioned that although India would be tempted to stick with Pujara, that might not be the case for long if he does not produce the numbers soon. He tweeted:

"Agreed he is a good player, but you have to perform to keep your spot. He is one player you would give a few more chances to than others in the test format."

Agreed he is a good player, but you have to perform to keep your spot. He is one player you would give a few more chances to than others in the test format. #ENGvIND #cricket https://t.co/sACjj8t6f3 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 4, 2021

Brad Hogg wants Prithvi Shaw back in India's Test team

Prithvi Shaw was dropped from the Indian team after his horrific pink ball Test Down Under. There were obvious flaws in his technique which needed to be addressed.

So Shaw went back, worked on his technique and came out all guns blazing in the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. In just eight games, he scored 827 runs at a stunning average of 165.40. He was also on fire during the IPL's 2021 season and formed a formidable partnership with Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order.

Although Shaw is on the tour to Sri Lanka, Brad Hogg believes the swashbuckling youngster has made the required changes to his technique and should fly to England for the Test series after the conclusion of the Sri Lankan tour.

Yes, I think he has made some slight adjustments to his game that will give him better results now. #ENGvIND https://t.co/ERmgDQKp4p — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) July 4, 2021

There have been reports that the Indian team want to bring in Prithvi Shaw as a sub after news broke that Shubman Gill is likely to be out of action for about two months. Brad Hogg had also mentioned earlier that Shaw could do a job at No.3 if Pujara had to be replaced. Only time will tell whether India will stick with Pujara or not.

