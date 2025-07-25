"You have picked all top-order batters" - Aakash Chopra questions India's balance after Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned the Indian team's balance after Day 2 of the fourth Test against England. He opined that the visitors were forced to play an all-rounder at No. 6 as they did not have backup middle-order batters in their huge squad.

England bowled India out for 358 in their first innings in Manchester on Thursday, July 24. The hosts ended the day at 225/2 in their first innings, trailing the visitors by 133 runs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener noted that Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja fared decently with the bat, but wondered why the visitors didn't pick enough middle-order batters in their squad.

"Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, and Ravindra Jadeja scored a few runs. However, if three all-rounders play from No. 6 to No. 8, you expect a lot of runs with the bat, but you don't have that assurance. I am surprised that this 18-member squad, and Anshul Kamboj has been added to it, doesn't have a middle-order batter," Chopra said (8:10).

"You haven't picked anyone. You have picked all top-order batters. When Karun Nair was played at No. 6, we said that we had batted him out of position, or else he too is a No. 3 batter. Who will play down the order if everyone plays at No. 3?" he added.

Chopra pointed out that India didn't have an ideal replacement for the injured Nitish Kumar Reddy, highlighting that the visitors are light in the batting department, as Ravindra Jadeja was bound to fail at some stage.

"Suddenly, Nitish Kumar Reddy got injured, and you didn't have a batter left with you. You said you would play Shardul in his place and make Jaddu bat at No. 6 since he was batting well, but Jaddu was expected to fail at some stage. He had scored four consecutive fifties. So he was due a failure. I felt India were a batter short," he observed.

Ravindra Jadeja (20), Shardul Thakur (41) and Washington Sundar (27) failed to convert their starts into more substantial efforts. India's problems were compounded due to Rishabh Pant's (54) foot injury, which forced him to retire hurt on Day 1.

"Ben Stokes needs to be praised once again" - Aakash Chopra on England's bowling on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Ben Stokes picked up a five-wicket haul in India's first innings. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra praised Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer for making the most of favorable bowling conditions.

"The ball moved a little more on the second day, and they (England) may have bowled a lot better. Ben Stokes needs to be praised once again here. He picked up a five-wicket haul. He bowled 24 overs. Jofra Archer, who bowled 26.1 overs, was the only bowler to bowl more overs than him, and he also picked up three wickets," he said (9:15).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the England captain might not have fired with the bat but has given his all with the ball.

"He (Stokes) has put in his heart and soul. So he is praiseworthy on that count. He has been absolutely outstanding this series. The bat still hasn't talked that much, but with the ball, he is just putting in the effort over after over. He has already bowled the most number of overs in a Test series in his career, with a Test and an innings to go," Chopra elaborated.

Ben Stokes registered figures of 5/72 in 24 overs in India's first innings. Jofra Archer picked up three wickets while conceding 73 runs in 26.1 overs.

