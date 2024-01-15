"You can't play every ball on your own terms" - Former Pakistan captain on Shubman Gill

Team India opener Shubman Gill has been under the scanner following a string of poor performances in T20 cricket. He was also left out of the playing XI for the recently concluded second T20I against Afghanistan.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt believes that Gill needs to change his approach. He pointed out how the youngster has often thrown away his wicket after getting off to good starts.

Suggesting that Gill should focus on batting for longer periods, here's what Butt said in his latest YouTube video:

"I think Shubman Gill has done an injustice to his talent in the last few games. He is too good a player and has too much skill for the kind of hurry that he has been showing. He scores 20-odd and then plays a loose shot. This is what he wasn't doing when he had a successful year. He just needs to bat and bat without doing anything special. He needs to realise that even if you are the best batter in the world, you can't play every ball on your own terms. You have to react to the ball instead of dictating it."

Shubman Gill was dismissed for 23 runs off 12 balls in the first T20I against Afghanistan. He performed underwhelmingly in the T20I series against South Africa as well, registering scores of 0 and 8.

"Similar to what Shaheen Afridi used to do" - Salman Butt on Arshdeep Singh's bowling exploits

Salman Butt seemed mighty impressed by Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh's recent bowling exploits. He mentioned that that left-arm seamer has been bowling quite similar to how Shaheen Afridi does when he is on song.

Speaking about the lanky seamer's ability to swing the ball both ways, he said:

"Arshdeep Singh was impressive with the new ball. A good thing about him is that he tries to swing the new ball instead of looking to bowl fast, similar to what Shaheen Afridi used to do when he was successful. Arshdeep is capable of swinging the ball both ways."

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep has claimed three wickets from two games in the ongoing series. India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the first two encounters. The third and final match will take place at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App