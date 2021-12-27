"You play and fight for 6-7 hours; those are the kind of innings that really stand out" - KL Rahul on his century on Day 1 against South Africa 

Team India opener KL Rahul spoke about his spectacular hundred on Day 1 against South Africa.

The vice-captain's unbeaten 122 helped India end Day 1 on a commanding 272-3 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. It was Rahul's sixth away ton, seventh overall, as he added South Africa to the list of away venues where he has registered three figures.

While speaking to BCCI following the end of the day's play, Rahul said:

"I mean, it is truly special; every hundred really takes something out of you and gives you a lot of joy. There are so many emotions you go through when you score a hundred. You play and fight for 6-7 hours' those are the kind of innings that really stand out and as players, we really cherish these."

"Really happy that I could stay there not out, and it is what is expected out of me. Once I and Mayank got off to a good start, I started enjoying my batting, and I did not think too far ahead,"

Rahul put up a 117-run opening stand alongside his state teammate Mayank Agarwal. After Pujara was dismissed for a duck, captain Kohli provided company for 28 overs. Rahul then put up 73 runs with Ajinkya Rahane (40*) as the visitors ended Day 1 on the ascendancy.

"I'm not someone who bats hours and hours in the nets" - KL Rahul

KL Rahul explained the importance of visualisation and being in a good mental space to get the most out on the field. Talking about his preparation, he said:

"Preparation has been really good; the purpose and the intensity we had in training that was something very refreshing. All the batters that batted on Day 1 were really focused; you could see that we have put in a lot of work. I'm not someone who bats hours and hours in the nets; I do spend a lot of time thinking about my batting and visualising my innings.

He admitted that there was a temptation to go over the field off Keshav Maharaj to get to his ton. Eventually, though, he reached the landmark with a subtle drive instead. Regarding the same, Rahul said:

"Just on 99. with the spinner bowling, I thought it was a good opportunity for me to get a single or go over the top; I did have the temptation to go over the top. I have surprised myself with how calm I have been; my focus has always been to stay in the moment and react to the ball that is bowled. Really happy that I could finish the day on a good note."

KL Rahul will look to build on his overnight score and bag a daddy hundred in the company of Rahane, who has marked his return to form with a confident unbeaten knock.

