"You cannot point fingers at just one player" - Sunil Gavaskar expects Shreyas Iyer to be given a long run despite underwhelming performances in SA

Sunil Gavaskar expects the selectors to give a long run to Shreyas Iyer in Test cricket despite his underwhelming performances against South Africa.

Shreyas managed only 41 runs at a dismal average of 13.67 in the two-Test series against the Proteas. Although he played a 31-run knock in the first innings of the first Test, he was dismissed for six and a duck in his next two outings before he struck the winning blow in the second innings of the Cape Town Test.

While speaking on Star Sports, Gavaskar opined that Shreyas cannot be solely blamed for India's below-par batting performances in South Africa. He highlighted that Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were the only visiting players to make substantial contributions with the bat, saying:

"Shreyas Iyer is not the only player who failed because it's not easy for any batter on these pitches. If you see, barring Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, no one else scored too many runs."

The former India captain added:

"You cannot point fingers at just one player. So I feel the selection committee will also think that he should probably be given more chances."

Kohli (172) and Rahul (113) were the only Indian players to aggregate more than 100 runs and average more than 20 in the two-match series. Shreyas had the second-lowest average among the top six, with only Yashasvi Jaiswal (12.50) behind him.

"The problem is with the defense against both full and short deliveries" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Shreyas Iyer's issues on seamer-friendly pitches

The South African seamers made the most of Shreyas Iyer's shortcomings against pace and bounce. [P/C: Getty]

In a separate discussion on Star Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar highlighted Shreyas Iyer's problem on seamer-friendly surfaces. He said:

"It's very difficult for him because the problem is with the defense against both full and short deliveries. So, he has to work a lot to score runs on foreign pitches."

The former India cricketer added that the middle-order batter is likely to lack consistency due to the risky approach he is forced to adopt. He stated:

"If you don't have the defense, you have to take risks to score runs and when you take too many risks with a counterattacking approach, you don't have the consistency."

Shreyas has amassed 707 runs at a decent average of 39.27 in 12 Tests. However, he has been found wanting in the three Tests he has played outside the subcontinent, managing only 34 runs in two innings in England before the two Tests in South Africa.

