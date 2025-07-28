“You cannot have a pop at Ben Stokes” - Former cricketer defends England captain amid declaration controversy in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test 

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has jumped to Ben Stokes' defence after the latter sparked controversy over seemingly trying to deny Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar centuries on Day 5 of the fourth Test against India in Manchester.The incident occurred after the 137th over of the innings as the umpires signalled for the last hour of play, with 15 overs remaining. With six wickets left for England to take, the star all-rounder decided to accept the draw but Jadeja and Sundar wanted to continue batting. The move did not go well with the England captain and he confronted Jadeja about it.India accepted the draw only after Jadeja and Sundar completed their tons. Writing on X, Pietersen feels the fans should veer from commenting, given they are not the ones in the battle.&quot;2 days fielding and no result on the cards - you WANT to get off the field! You cannot have a pop at Ben Stokes for his frustration. Very easy to have a pop at him when you’re sitting in your lounge watching. You’re NOT in the battle. Leave the men in the ring to be emotional.&quot;Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar remained not out on 107 and 101, respectively, as India finished on 425/4.&quot;Stokes didn't have to bowl Harry Brook&quot; - Nasser HussainNasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)Another England ex-captain Nasser Hussain opined that the bowlers had tired legs but the two Indian batters deserved their hundreds. Calling out Stokes' 'silly' behaviour, Hussain told Sky Sports:&quot;I didn't have a problem with it. England did. They had tired bowlers and tired legs and wanted to get off but the two lads had worked hard to get into the 80s and 90s and wanted hundreds. Stokes didn't have to bowl Harry Brook and it looked a bit silly but we make too much of these things.&quot;The England skipper, nevertheless, claimed the Player of the Match award for scoring 141 runs and returning figures of 6/105.