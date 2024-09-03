"You can't prepare for science and then sit for a maths exam" - Shan Masood reckons lack of red-ball experience hurting Pakistan's Test fortunes

Pakistan's Test captain Shan Masood feels that the team is paying the price for not playing regular red-ball cricket. Batting for more red-ball games for current and upcoming players, he cheekily commented that one cannot prepare for a science exam and sit for a maths paper.

Under Masood, Pakistan suffered a 2-0 loss to Bangladesh at home in a two-match Test series that concluded on Tuesday, September 3. Before this series, Pakistan had never lost a Test match to Bangladesh.

While reflecting on the hosts' disappointing performance in the two-match Test series, Masood praised Bangladesh and said that Pakistan need to play more red-ball cricket to improve their performance in the format. He said (as quoted by ESPNcricinfo):

"Bangladesh have two players who have played 70-90 Tests (Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahman), and Litton [Das] and Mehidy [Hasan Miraz] have played close to 40. We need the same level of red-ball exposure. Test cricket is the ultimate format of the game. You need experience. It's obvious we need more Test and red-ball cricket.

"Whatever format you play is the format for which you'll produce players. You can't play more T20 cricket and get Test players. You can't prepare for science and then sit for a maths exam. If you're being tested for maths, you study maths. To play red-ball cricket, you must play red-ball cricket," the Pakistan captain went on to add.

Before the 2-0 loss to Bangladesh at home, Masood-led Pakistan were thumped 3-0 in a Test series in Australia. Their performances in Test cricket have been constantly under the scanner.

"I am not worried for my job security" - Shan Masood

While Pakistan have failed to perform as a team under Masood, the Test skipper's own efforts with the willow have left a lot to be desired.

He managed only 105 runs in four innings at an average of 26.25 against Bangladesh. In the series in Australia as well, his batting performances were pretty average. Speaking about the same, the 34-year-old said:

"I am not worried for my job security. I took this job to make the changes we believe will help this team. If I believe this team can go in a certain direction, even if my personal failure takes Pakistan to that direction, I will be content. However much time I get, I'll be grateful for and do my best."

Having played 35 Tests, Masood has scored 1883 runs at an average of 28.53, with four hundreds and 10 fifties.

