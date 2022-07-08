"You could have a quadrangular series with two Indian teams and two English teams" - Michael Vaughan on squad depth in modern-day cricket 

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels that India and England could field two teams simultaneously due to their immense bench strength. Rohit Sharma’s side came out as winners by 50 runs in the first T20I against England on Thursday (July 7) at Southampton.

Team India have a host of senior players available for selection for the remainder of the series. The players involved in the rescheduled fifth Test match were given a break due to the T20I series beginning only a mere two days after the conclusion of the five-day contest at Edgbaston.

Following an impressive win in the first T20I, The Men In Blue are facing a selection conundrum with the second-string squad stepping up in recent times.

Claiming that there are way too many players under the team's radar, Michael Vaughan said on Cricbuzz:

"They have got too many players, too many. You could have a quadrangular series with two Indian teams and two English teams. "

Speaking about England's selection strategy for the must-win second T20I, Vaughan said:

"Reece Topley may miss out for Richard Gleeson in the second T20I. You've got a left-armer in Sam Curran. I don't think England are quite at that stage where they are thinking we have to play our best XI."

Team India will take on England in the second T20I of the series on Saturday (July 9) at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The visitors hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

"Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will walk back into the squad for the T20 World Cup" - Michael Vaughan

England are in the midst of a busy summer at home as they host different countries across all three formats. Having said that, they will also have an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia and will like to bolster the strength of their squad.

The host nation's white-ball cricket team is set for a new phase following Eoin Morgan's retirement from international cricket. Jos Buttler led the side for the first time as full-time captain in their defeat over India yesterday.

Opining that there are plenty of players who could be considered for the 2022 T20 World Cup, Michael Vaughan continued:

"Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow will walk back into the squad for the T20 World Cup. Mark Wood as well, he will be back around. There are many players. Don't know whether Jofra Archer, Olly Stone and Chris Woakes would be fit in time."

England are drawn in the multi-nation tournament in Group 1 alongside Australia, New Zealand and Afghanistan, with two more to join from the qualifiers.

