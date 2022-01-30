'You're already a pro, Neeraj!'- Rishabh Pant and Neeraj Chopra engage in a heartwarming interaction on Twitter

Superstar Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra engaged in a heartwarming interaction on Twitter on Sunday (January 30).

It all started when Neeraj posted pictures of a photoshoot he had with Pant recently.

Chopra wrote:

"Always easier when you have a friend with you to face the cameras! Great fun doing this with Rishabh bhai.Camera with flash,"

In reply, Pant wrote:

"You're already a pro, Neeraj! Good luck with training and hope to catch up soon."

Rishabh Pant had a brilliant tour of South Africa recently where he became the first Asian keeper to score a Test hundred in Australia, England and South Africa.

He also scored a brilliant 85 in one of the three ODIs that followed and will be looking to continue with the good work in the upcoming home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka.

2021 was an year to remember for Rishabh Pant and Neeraj Chopra

2021 proved to be a golden year for both Pant and Chopra as they displayed their precocious talents to the hilt on the international stage to win glory for their nation.

Pant played three of the all-time great Test innings within the span of the first three months of 2021. It all started with the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where the southpaw smashed a counter attacking 97 on the fifth day to give India a hope of an unlikely win.

He went one step ahead in the next Test at the Gabba as he launched a calculated counter-attack on the Aussies to help India chase down a total of 328 to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2-1.

He was not done yet as within the space of next 40 days, the Delhi cricketer smashed a brilliant ton against England in Ahmedabad to lay the cornerstone for another historic win for his team.

As far as Neeraj is concerned, the champion Javelin thrower scripted history in the Tokyo Olympics as he became the first athlete of independent India to win the gold medal in athletics.

Chopra, who had previously won a gold medal in Commonwealth and Asian games in, won the coveted Olympic gold with the throw of 87.58 meters.

Edited by Arnav