"You're looking to get the best out of yourself"- Rahul Dravid on 'remarkable change' in Shubman Gill

Legendary batter and India's head coach Rahul Dravid has been one of those people who have seen Shubman Gill's growth since a very young age. Dravid coached India's victorious 2018 U19 World Cup team consisting of Gill and has also coached the young opener in the India A setup.

Having seen him develop from close quarters, Dravid has also observed a few changes in the way Gill approaches his game at the international level.

In a video posted by BCCI, here's what Rahul Dravid had to say to Shubman Gill about the changes that he has seen in the youngster:

"For me, what I noticed in the past 6-8 months was your hunger and maturity. You have always loved to bat ever since I am seeing you as a kid. But the way you took those catches and the way you fielded and came to us to practice slip catches, shows me that you're looking to get the best out of yourself and that I feel is a remarkable change in you."

Rahul Dravid also credited Shubman Gill for realizing his game quicker than other players of his age. The former Indian skipper feels Gill is on the right track as far as understanding his limitations and maximizing his potential is concerned.

On this, Dravid stated:

"Whoever has seen you play will say that you have maturity way more than your age. But just the hunger and the way you have tried to understand your game and construct your innings has been great."

Dravid also advised Shubman Gill to learn as much as he can by batting with modern-day greats like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He added:

"The best thing for you especially in this format is that you get to bat with two absolute legends of the game (Rohit & Virat) who have played more than 250 ODIs. That's great for a youngster like you because you get to pick their brains and just learn how to play this format."

Gill already has three ODI hundreds to this name in 2023 and could break multiple records this year if he continues his rich vein of form.

