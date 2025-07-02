“You’re a mean guy” - Daren Sammy breaks silence on sexual assault allegations against West Indies star amid WI vs AUS 2025 Tests

West Indies' head coach Daren Sammy broke his silence on sexual assault allegations against fast bowler Shamar Joseph amid the ongoing home Test series against Australia. The former West Indies captain told one of the reporters that he was being mean while exiting the presser.
After Joseph's sensational performance in the opening Test against Australia, reports circulated that 11 women, including a teenager accused the 25-year-old of rape and misconduct. According to a report by Kaieteur News, the cricketer had also tried to bribe her to prevent the matter from escalating. Nevertheless, her family was adamant about seeking justice.
After the press conference ahead of the second Test against Australia, Sammy told a reporter, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:
"You’re a mean guy man. Why you being so mean to the guy?"
Joseph, who announced himself with seven wickets in the second innings of the Gabba Test against Australia in 2024, snared nine scalps in Barbados. However, the 25-year-old's performance went in vain as the visitors secured a 159-run victory, taking a 1-0 lead.
"As a cricketing board and me as head coach, I want justice" - Daren Sammy
Sammy revealed that he is confident the dressing room is in a good space amid all the media reports ahead of the decisive Test, and that the players will wait for the system to deliver its verdict. The 41-year-old added:
"We’re all aware of what’s been going on in the media. I’m very close to my players. I’ve had conversations with them to make sure their mental space is good. One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there is a process. As you say, there are allegations. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure due process and the right system is followed. As a cricketing board and me as head coach, I want justice. My mum raised me well. As of now, it’s all allegations. We know the justice system. You have got to wait for things to process."
The second Test between West Indies and Australia begins in Grenada on Thursday, July 3.
