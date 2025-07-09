"You’re playing so many batters till number nine" - Former cricketer's major concern on India's combination ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal believes the side should compromise on batting depth and include left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the third Test against England at Lord's, starting July 10. The visitors have opted to play a bowling all-rounder over Kuldeep in the first two Tests, with Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar batting at No. 8.

After suffering a five-wicket defeat in the series opener at Leeds, the visitors bounced back to record a 336-run win in the second Test at Edgbaston. Meanwhile, Kuldeep has played only one Test in England, incidentally at Lord's in 2018.

The 30-year-old last played a red-ball game in the opening Test of the home series against New Zealand in October 2024.

Talking to the PTI about India's combination ahead of the all-important Lord's Test, Arun Lal said (via Indian Express):

"It’s a big question as far as I’m concerned. You’re playing so many batters till number nine and I’m not in favour of that. You need impact bowlers. Kuldeep is in form, and England’s lower order can struggle against wrist spin."

Despite boasting excellent Test numbers with 56 wickets at an average of 22.16, Kuldeep has played only 13 red-ball games since his debut in 2017.

"If you’re sitting out, it will be difficult to break in soon" - Arun Lal on India's young Test side

Arun Lal praised the Indian side for proving doubters wrong with their performances in the first two Tests of the England tour. The Asian side entered the series on the back of six losses in their previous eight Tests, including series defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

The legendary trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli recently retired from Tests, leaving a young Indian side with Shubman Gill as captain to tour England.

"I must admit that when this team was going to England, I didn’t think they had this kind of determination, this kind of belief, this kind of capability. This team has performed far better than expected, and I am so glad about that. These youngsters, once given a chance and that confidence, you better watch out. If you’re sitting out, it will be difficult to break in soon," said Arun Lal (via the aforementioned source).

Gill has led from the front with the bat in both Tests, amassing an incredible 585 runs in four innings at an average of over 146, including a double century and two centuries.

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

