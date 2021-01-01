"You're putting everyone to sleep" - Ricky Ponting on sledge that inspired Brian Lara's famous knock

Ricky Ponting was visibly excited to commentate alongside Brian Lara during the 2020/21 Big Bash League. The former Australia captain took to Twitter on Thursday to revel in his excitement about commentating with Brian Lara during the BBL clash between the Perth Scorchers and the Adelaide Strikers.

Ponting posted a picture of the two batting greats, as they enjoyed their New Year's Eve by commentating on the BBL 10 clash.

Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara were both in the commentary gantry as the Perth Scorchers beat the Adelaide Strikers to register their first win of the season in the BBL. They gave some excellent insight and spoke about their battles on the field over the years.

Ricky Ponting spoke about one such incident when he tried to sledge Brian Lara when he was batting. Unfortunately for him and Australia, it only inspired the West Indies legend to make a big hundred at the Adelaide Oval.

"We were playing a Test match in Adelaide, and he literally wasn't playing a shot. He'd been going on for like 30-40 balls. And I said to him, 'you're setting the place alight today, Brian. You're absolutely creaming them mate. You're putting everyone to sleep.' An hour and a half later, he was on 180 not out. And at the end of the game, he signed his shirt and wrote, 'thanks for the inspiration. Best wishes, Brian Lara.'"

Fans clamour for Sachin Tendulkar to join Ricky Ponting and Brian Lara in the commentary box

Ricky Ponting's post led to comments from cricket fans wishing for Sachin Tendulkar to join the duo in the commentary box. Tendulkar, Ponting and Lara are considered to be three of the best batsmen of the previous generation, and millions would no doubt tune in to listen to them commentate on a game together.

