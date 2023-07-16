"You're second" - Stuart Broad reveals his wife's favourite cricketer

Veteran England seamer Stuart Broad has revealed that he comes second when it comes to his wife Molly's favourite cricketer. Broad has disclosed that Chris Woakes tops his wife's list, especially after the right-arm seamer's match-winning efforts at Headingley.

Woakes, playing his first Test of the summer, played an instrumental role in England's three-wicket win at Headingley. The 34-year-old picked up six wickets and finished with an unbeaten 32 in the fourth innings to help gun down a stiff 251.

In his column for The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old Nottinghamshire seamer reckons Headingley witnessed Woakes' most complete performance, having already won two World Cup finals for England. He wrote:

"Woakesy’s just an amazing cricketer. My wife, Mollie, told me he was her favourite player, to which I replied: ‘What about me?’ She said: ‘You’re second.’ Thanks very much. The biggest compliment I can pay him is that he’s helped win two World Cup finals, but last week at Headingley was the most important all-round contribution he has made."

Broad also reckons that Mark Wood's presence energises the team tenfold and elaborated:

"England are a better team with Wood in it — not just because of his extra pace, which is a thrill to watch from close up, but because of the energy he brings. I didn’t see him on all fours in the Headingley dressing room barking like a dog, which is what Ollie Robinson has suggested, but worryingly I can believe it."

Wood was yet another significant contributor to England's win at Headingley, taking seven wickets in the game, including five in the first innings. The 33-year-old also crafted two invaluable cameos with the bat.

"I didn’t think I’d play enough to get anywhere near 600" - Stuart Broad

Stuart Broad. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite being close to 600 Test wickets, Stuart Broad stated that he feels most glad about his durability over the three Ashes Tests. He said:

"When I started this summer on 576 Test wickets, I didn’t think I’d play enough to get anywhere near 600. What I’m proudest of, though, is the fact that I’ve played all four Tests so far this season, including the Ireland game and have stayed battle-hardened and available for selection."

At 37, Broad asserted that everything has worked in his favour, adding:

"I don’t want to say I’ve been bowling as well as I ever have done, but I feel like I’m threatening both edges, of both left and right handers. My pace almost seems to be up, which is a good thing when you flip over that clock to 37. I’m enjoying it as much as I ever have."

With 16 victims, the 165-Test veteran is the highest wicket-taker in the 2023 Ashes series.